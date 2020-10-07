Cub Scouts learn citizenship through community projects

WAVERLY – To Webelos Den Leader Meghan Johnson, Cub Scouts teaches the children of Waverly how to be a citizen.
In her fifth year of being den leader, Johnson said that through community projects, the scouts learn about not only citizenship but also self-improvement all while having fun. They always are having fun, Johnson said.
“I should have been the teacher, because I really do enjoy teaching these boys really new things and skills that they’re going to take with them for the rest of their lives,” Johnson said.
A lot of what she teaches is through community projects like cleaning up trash along 148th Street, fixing up the garden at Waverly Care Center and writing cards for Veterans on Veterans Day. Their latest project was the first the scouts were able to work on since the shutdown due to COVID-19.
The group built benches for Hamlow Elementary School’s butterfly garden after a request from Arica Carlson, who has been putting forth effort to revitalize the overgrown garden.
“I felt like seating was a very easy way to invite people into this space,” Carlson said. “Because when you come into this space, you can kind of walk through. That’s it.”
The group spent two days finishing lumber donated by Millard Lumber and putting the benches together for the garden, working on the task in Johnson’s driveway. Through the project, Johnson said she taught the scouts about the tools and how to put the benches together.
Johnson said she was “over-the-moon impressed” with the scouts and she was not the only one. Carlson felt that the benches added exactly what the garden needed.
“I think already (the benches) give us a sense of people here instead of just this swath of green,” Carlson said.
Waverly Boy Scouts have been around since 1956. Johnson said that she and her son Cameron stumbled into Cub Scouts at the perfect time, right when her son would start as Tiger rank. Cub Scouts consists of four different ranks including Tiger, Wolf, Bear, Webelo and Arrow of Light. After completing all five ranks, the scouts become Boy Scouts, Johnson said.
This being her and her son Cameron’s fifth year in Cub Scouts means that they are starting the end of their journey – Arrow of Light. Johnson said that for both of them it has been a learning experience and adventure with something new around every corner.
“We’re both learning together and we’re both improving our personal selves, our characteristics, how to be good citizens and responsible,” Johnson said.
What Johnson has loved the most about being den leader is seeing the scouts’ dedication in every meeting, activity and project.
“They’re there because they want to be there,” she said. “It’s not like school, you have to be at school. They’re scouts because they want to be in scouts.”
