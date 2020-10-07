Cub Scouts learn citizenship through community projects

Johnson said she was “over-the-moon impressed” with the scouts and she was not the only one. Carlson felt that the benches added exactly what the garden needed.

“I think already (the benches) give us a sense of people here instead of just this swath of green,” Carlson said.

Waverly Boy Scouts have been around since 1956. Johnson said that she and her son Cameron stumbled into Cub Scouts at the perfect time, right when her son would start as Tiger rank. Cub Scouts consists of four different ranks including Tiger, Wolf, Bear, Webelo and Arrow of Light. After completing all five ranks, the scouts become Boy Scouts, Johnson said.

This being her and her son Cameron’s fifth year in Cub Scouts means that they are starting the end of their journey – Arrow of Light. Johnson said that for both of them it has been a learning experience and adventure with something new around every corner.

“We’re both learning together and we’re both improving our personal selves, our characteristics, how to be good citizens and responsible,” Johnson said.

What Johnson has loved the most about being den leader is seeing the scouts’ dedication in every meeting, activity and project.

“They’re there because they want to be there,” she said. “It’s not like school, you have to be at school. They’re scouts because they want to be in scouts.”