LINCOLN – The Waverly News’ Sam Crisler earned three awards at the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest on Saturday night.

A story written and photographed by Crisler in the March 10, 2022 edition of The Waverly News about a local man’s plans to pat with his Hudson car collection, titled “Life Could Be a Dream,” earned him a second place finish in the Single Feature Story category.

A photograph entitled “Tug of War” that was published in the May 12, 2022 issue of The Waverly News earned Crisler a second place award for Feature Photography. The photo showed Waverly and Eagle fourth graders battling in a tug of war during the Pioneer Days activities at Camp Creek Threshers Showground in Waverly.

Crisler is also a reporter and photographer for the Wahoo Newspaper and The Ashland Gazette. He wrote multiple stories throughout 2022 about Saunders County’s issues with its 911 communication system for first responders that were published in the Wahoo Newspaper, which garnered a first place finish for In-Depth Writing.

Suzi Nelson, managing editor of The Waverly News, Wahoo Newspaper and The Ashland Gazette, praised Crisler’s awards and his work since he was hired in 2021.

“Sam is deserving of these awards, and many more, for the hard work, dedication, care and intensity he puts into everything he does for our newspapers,” Nelson said. “He is a talented journalist and I am proud that he has been recognized for his work.”

Weekly newspapers belonging to the Nebraska Press Association were divided into four categories based on circulation. The Waverly News was in Division A, while the Wahoo Newspaper competed in Division D.

The awards were presented at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln on Saturday night during the NPA’s annual banquet. The entries were judged by the West Virginia Press Association.