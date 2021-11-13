COVID-19 vaccine is now locally available for children ages 5 to 11

LINCOLN – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) began offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5 to 11 on Nov. 6.

The LLCHD announcement follows approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday to expand vaccine eligibility to children in that age group. The CDC made its recommendation after the Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 29 authorized use of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The child-sized dose is a third of the original dose and children will receive two doses three weeks apart.

Health Director Pat Lopez said the COVID-19 vaccine benefits people in every age group, including younger children, by preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and saving lives. COVID-19 vaccine helps keep children healthy and in school and allows them to safely join in-person activities.

“The surge of the infectious delta variant led to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in children. Though most children with COVID-19 will have mild or no symptoms, some can get severely ill and require hospitalization,” Lopez said. “Now that Pfizer vaccine is available for children 5 to 11 years old, our goal is to get them protected as quickly as possible.”