County planning surveys Waverly residents

WAVERLY – On Oct. 27, Lincoln-Lancaster County representatives asked Waverly citizens what should be included in the county’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan as a part of the necessary surveying for the plan.

Opening the hour-long meeting, Planning Director David Cary requested that the audience not only think 30 years forward throughout the meeting, but also look back to 30 years ago in 1990. His point being in the last 30 years, a lot has changed and that in order to plan forward, the audience needs to think about what will happen in the next 30 years.

“What’s it going to be like in Lancaster County in 2030? What’s it going to be like in 2040?” Cary said. “And then really get down to 2050 and let your imagination go a little bit to think about what’s going to change in that amount of time.”

The comprehensive plan, called “Plan Forward,” provides an outline of growth for the county, street improvements, drainage and sewer all to meet the needs of the growth. It also focuses on the county’s “shared vision for the future,” according to the county planning department website. In order to create this shared vision, much of the planning process involves public meetings such as the one on in Waverly.