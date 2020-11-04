County planning surveys Waverly residents

WAVERLY – On Oct. 27, Lincoln-Lancaster County representatives asked Waverly citizens what should be included in the county’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan as a part of the necessary surveying for the plan.
Opening the hour-long meeting, Planning Director David Cary requested that the audience not only think 30 years forward throughout the meeting, but also look back to 30 years ago in 1990. His point being in the last 30 years, a lot has changed and that in order to plan forward, the audience needs to think about what will happen in the next 30 years.
“What’s it going to be like in Lancaster County in 2030? What’s it going to be like in 2040?” Cary said. “And then really get down to 2050 and let your imagination go a little bit to think about what’s going to change in that amount of time.”
The comprehensive plan, called “Plan Forward,” provides an outline of growth for the county, street improvements, drainage and sewer all to meet the needs of the growth. It also focuses on the county’s “shared vision for the future,” according to the county planning department website. In order to create this shared vision, much of the planning process involves public meetings such as the one on in Waverly.
County Planner Andrew Thierolf said that the bigger points of the plan include demographic trends, technological advances and affordable housing. In rural areas, the preservation of rural and agricultural lands has been a major focus as well.
According to Cary, a comprehensive plan will look out at least 20 years and is updated every 10 years with minor updates made every five years. In 2010, the planning department updated the plan to make it the 2040 Comprehensive Plan which is what the department has now.
“The plan allows for predictability,” Cary said.
Cary reported that by 2050, Lancaster County will have a 1.2% growth making the population total 440,000, with all but 40,000 of those people living within Lincoln city limits. Cary said a major factor in the comprehensive plan is ensuring that the county is prepared to meet that growth. Ten percent of county growth will come from rural areas, like Waverly, he said.
Thierfol said that agriculture is the most common type of land use in rural Lancaster County. Rural issues such as preservation of rural and agricultural land have caused a lot of public attention.
After the presentation, Thierolf and Cary asked the group questions about the plan and what they thought is important for rural Waverly in this plan. These questions also appeared on the surveys that were handed out prior to the meeting.
“We’re here to listen and just take all this information in,” Cary said.
One of the top issues discussed was maintenance of roads and bridges. Waverly’s Terry Spoor said he felt that the county roads and bridges are being left behind, which makes development very difficult due to the lack of infrastructure.
“My impression is that we are already behind the 8-ball on this,” Spoor said.
Acreages are another big issue, Thierolf said. The department gets a lot of requests for the acreage developments, which is why he asked the audience their opinions on the top issues.
Lancaster County Farm Bureau President and former County Commissioner Larry Hudkins said that a lot of the acreages from 30 years ago are still there today because they are too small or have a poor location.
“There’s a reason they haven’t moved,” Hudkins said.
Hudkins said the acreage clustering that the planning department has participated in lends to better preservation of farmland.
Hudkins also mentioned the idea of not placing housing in floodplains after what happened with the 2019 floods.
Waverly’s Brandon Koll also asked about the potential of a new state prison being built in Lancaster County. Cary said they had not been approached about a state prison yet, but he did say it is a possibility.
There was also discussion of drainage and watershed issues. Thierolf said the planning department is trying to maintain natural waterways as well as being responsible in regulating how much concrete is being used to avoid eating up agricultural land, wetlands and areas that can help control drainage.
Along with drainage and watershed, rural Lancaster County’s lack of access to water was considered. Cary mentioned that Lincoln-Lancaster County Transportation and Utilities have been working on a new water source which will likely be the Missouri River. Cary said this will be highlighted in the 2050 plan.
The plan is estimated to be completed and approved by the end of 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!