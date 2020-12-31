Council reviews receipts from half-cent sales tax

WAVERLY – On Oct. 1, the City of Waverly began collecting a half-cent additional sales tax which was approved by voters during the primary election in May.
Along with the $60,297.05 collected from the one cent sales tax, the city gained $30,148.52 with the half-cent tax during the month of October, Waverly City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said during the Waverly City Council meeting on Dec. 22.
“We got $30,000 in one month,” Council Member Dave Nielson said.
Fisher said that on Oct. 1, retailers and other providers collected the sales tax and paid it to the state which in turn pays it to the city. Waverly did not receive the tax until December.
The extra half-cent tax will last 15 years.
These funds will go toward Waverly’s new Aquatic Center project which will be located south of the current pool in Wayne Park and is budgeted at $5.5 million.
Fisher said the half-cent sales tax, the $3.5 million bond and the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund’s goal of $2 million in fundraising will help to pay off the costs of the pool.
So far, GWAFF has been able to raise over $700,000 since they began fundraising in August 2019.
In other action, the council approved improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the form of insulation and Heat Trace system for the degritter piping which can help maintain temperatures throughout the different seasons. It will cost $22,908 to install the system plus $17,202 for the insulation.
The council also approved a bid from Aerzen USA Corporation for the service and replacement of four blower cores at the Water Treatment Plant at the cost of $34,527.28 plus freight charges which was motioned to not exceed $42,000 in costs total.
After the council’s approval, new stops and speed limits will be added around Waverly.
Two stop signs will be added to the southeast corner of Waverly Road and 143rd Street for northbound traffic on 143rd Street and on the northeast corner of N. 141st and Mansfield streets for westbound traffic on Mansfield Street.
There will be a new 25 miles per hour speed limit sign added south of Waverly Road along the west side of 143rd Street for southbound traffic. At 1,400 feet east of N. 141st Street on the south side of Waverly Road a 40 miles per hour speed limit sign will be added for eastbound traffic on Waverly Road.
The council will next meet on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.