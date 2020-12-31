Council reviews receipts from half-cent sales tax

WAVERLY – On Oct. 1, the City of Waverly began collecting a half-cent additional sales tax which was approved by voters during the primary election in May.

Along with the $60,297.05 collected from the one cent sales tax, the city gained $30,148.52 with the half-cent tax during the month of October, Waverly City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said during the Waverly City Council meeting on Dec. 22.

“We got $30,000 in one month,” Council Member Dave Nielson said.

Fisher said that on Oct. 1, retailers and other providers collected the sales tax and paid it to the state which in turn pays it to the city. Waverly did not receive the tax until December.

The extra half-cent tax will last 15 years.

These funds will go toward Waverly’s new Aquatic Center project which will be located south of the current pool in Wayne Park and is budgeted at $5.5 million.

Fisher said the half-cent sales tax, the $3.5 million bond and the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund’s goal of $2 million in fundraising will help to pay off the costs of the pool.

So far, GWAFF has been able to raise over $700,000 since they began fundraising in August 2019.