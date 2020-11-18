Council learns of department’s new fire truck

WAVERLY – With a slim agenda, the Waverly City Council moved quickly through its regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 10.

During committee reports, Council Member Andrew Cockerill updated the council on the Waverly Fire Department’s new fire truck purchase. Fire Chief Jared Rains said that the purchase was to replace a 25-year-old truck.

Rains said that the truck will cost about $734,000 and will not be arriving until around July. The department was able to purchase a new fire truck through various funds and a bond from the rural fire district, he said.

According to Rains, the truck will be built from the ground up which is why it will take around nine months to complete. In general, he said trucks usually take about 12 to 18 months.

“We look forward to having it,” Rains said.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher also reported on the bond refinancing project the city has been working on which is supposed to save the city around $200,000.