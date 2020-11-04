Council approves recycling, road pavement projects

WAVERLY – With the City of Lincoln condensing from 19 recycling locations throughout Lancaster County to five, the City of Waverly will have to find another way to consciously get rid of their recyclables after Dec. 7 of this year.

At the Waverly City Council meeting on Oct. 27, the council approved a bid from Quik Dump Refuse out of Ashland to remove Waverly’s recyclables each month for $1,800 starting after Dec. 1.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said the contract will only last for one year so the city can test the waters since it is the city’s first time contracting a recycling agency.

“We want to try and see how it goes the first year,” Fisher said.

The contract will be ready for Mayor Mike Werner to sign at the next council meeting.

The council also approved the least costly bid from Pavers, Inc. out of Waverly in regards to paving several different roads in Waverly. Council Member Chad Neuhalfen motioned to approve the second of two options with the stipulation that the fire department parking lot is not paved.