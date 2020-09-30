Council approves land for possible new fire station

“It’s a win for everybody,” Vest said.

Vest was met with opposition about which road should or should not get paved by both Werner and members of the audience. There was no decision made as to which road would be the focus, but that there are several options.

Werner expressed his concern for cost and hoped that the county would share the cost share with the city, if Waverly were to join this plan.

Vest also asked the council to write a letter stating the City of Waverly’s support for the initiative. According to Fisher, the council does plan to write the letter and foresees the topic to come up again in the next council meeting.

In other action, the council approved the third and final reading of the Anderson North Park sixth and seventh annexations. The annexation includes about 30 acres of land with an estimated 65 lots for 65 new homes for the subdivision.

The sixth annexation will be located at the intersections of North 143rd, Ronan and 141 streets. The seventh

annexation will be along Waverly Road where North 141st, North 142nd and North 143rd streets intersect.

They also proclaimed Oct. 4 through Oct. 10 as Fire Prevention Week.