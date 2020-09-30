Council approves land for possible new fire station

WAVERLY - The Waverly City Council held their last September meeting on Sept. 22.
At the meeting, the city council held a public hearing for the city purchase of a plot of land from Watermark Investments LLC near the Amberly Road and Cannongate Road conjecture. While no one spoke, the council motioned to approve the purchase contingent on further review of the title commitment.
The land will cost the city $400,000 and the city will close on Sept. 30 paying an initial $215,000. The $185,000 will be paid in full before Nov. 1 to the seller.
According to City Administrator Stephanie Fisher, the land will have multiple uses but it could be the site of a new fire station. During the meeting Mayor Mike Werner also spoke on the possibility of a new fire station.
“You could say it’s long overdue,” Werner said.
The council also heard from Lancaster County Commissioner Rick Vest who spoke about the possibility of paving Fletcher Road through the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).
Lancaster County’s Transportation Improvement Program received Surface Transportation Program funds through Lincoln’s MPO. Through these funds, Vest said that Fletcher Road could get paved if Waverly chose to participate.
Vest said that these funds will benefit the city of Lincoln, by benefiting cities like the city of Waverly with paving roads that lead to Lincoln. Vest said that while it will be a long process, it will be a worthwhile process.
“It’s a win for everybody,” Vest said.
Vest was met with opposition about which road should or should not get paved by both Werner and members of the audience. There was no decision made as to which road would be the focus, but that there are several options.
Werner expressed his concern for cost and hoped that the county would share the cost share with the city, if Waverly were to join this plan.
Vest also asked the council to write a letter stating the City of Waverly’s support for the initiative. According to Fisher, the council does plan to write the letter and foresees the topic to come up again in the next council meeting.
In other action, the council approved the third and final reading of the Anderson North Park sixth and seventh annexations. The annexation includes about 30 acres of land with an estimated 65 lots for 65 new homes for the subdivision.
The sixth annexation will be located at the intersections of North 143rd, Ronan and 141 streets. The seventh
annexation will be along Waverly Road where North 141st, North 142nd and North 143rd streets intersect.
They also proclaimed Oct. 4 through Oct. 10 as Fire Prevention Week.
“I know it reminds me to always put new batteries in my smoke alarm,” Werner said.
The council will next meet during Fire Prevention Week on Oct. 5 at VFW Post 9875 at 7 p.m.
