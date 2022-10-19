Comp plan steering committee approved

WAVERLY – As the City of Waverly and the Waverly Planning Commission move forward with work on an update to the city’s comprehensive plan, the Waverly City Council Oct. 11 approved the assembly of a Comprehensive Plan Update Steering Committee.

Members on the committee will include Diane Sullivan, Aiden Hornburg, Janel Binder, Haley Larson, Murleen Bellinger, Chelsey Kleine, Darrell Dubas, Mark Cordes, Sue Spence, Cory Worrell, Emily Wilcox and Cheri Kaiser.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said she and the planning commission recommended two or three people apiece for the steering committee. The committee will participate in two meetings with the city and community planning firm Hanna: Keelan Associates to help inform components in the updated comprehensive plan.

“It’s just to get a wider grasp of opinions and comments about things in our community,” Fisher said.

The purpose of a new comprehensive plan, Fisher said, is to detail the city’s needs and plans for items such as infrastructure, traffic, water, sewer, growth patterns and future land use of annexed land. When the city annexes new land, they’ll consult the comprehensive plan to inform how the land will be used. The city’s comprehensive plan has not been updated since 2013.

Efforts to update the comprehensive plan have recently taken the form of a community opinion survey on the city’s website that asks for public input on issues such as housing, zoning and needed public amenities. Fisher said as of last week, 144 survey responses had been submitted, and she said the city hopes to receive 500 responses before the survey closes on Nov. 3.

“We would like to know how our community would like to see their town grow,” Fisher said. “What kinds of services they would like us to target, where they would like to see us grow, as far as directions, and what other public needs they see.”

Open house meetings will likely be held in the future to discuss the scope of the comprehensive plan, Fisher said. The next comprehensive plan workshop meeting will be held on Oct. 24.

In other city news, the public works department is looking for two full-time employees to assist with duties such as maintenance of streets, water and sewer mains, parks, swimming pools and the cemetery, according to an Indeed.com listing.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.