Community members establish Little Free Pantry

“There are people who have a need to give and there’s people who have a need to receive,” she said.

For Terese Johnson, this project is meant to be a community project, unrelated to any specific entity in Waverly. When deciding where to establish it with Pastor Jacob Cloud at First United Methodist Church, they found that the Waverly Community Foundation building would be the perfect location due to its centrality to Waverly.

Terese Johnson said she worked with the city, First United Methodist Church food bank, Waverly Community Foundation and several volunteers including Brian Johnson and Seier.

Due to COVID-19, Terese Johnson said now is the time people are finding themselves in need. Having the pantry available in Waverly, will allow all those in need to have the supplies they may not have access to.

“I’ve always considered Waverly to be kind of a strong, upper middle class area,” Terese Johnson said. “That doesn’t mean that we’re not prone to need. And we have people who have need in our area, and then we have people who have just suddenly found they are in need.”

As for the future of the Little Free Pantry, Terese Johnson said she is hopeful for its success within the community.

“I’m really hoping that people will give and take from it and feel very comfortable giving and taking from it with absolutely no judgments,” she said.