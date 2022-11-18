College Notes

LINCOLN – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has awarded stipends to 202 Husker undergraduates to participate in research with a faculty mentor this fall.

Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students’ projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.

Students with academic-year UCARE awards will present posters on their research and creative activities at Student Research Days, to be held during the spring semester. For more information on undergraduate research at Nebraska, visit https://ucare.unl.edu.

Area recipients include Kelbie Schnieder of Davey, senior, nutrition and health sciences, “Instructional Improvement of CHEM 109A” and Lauren Kasparek of Waverly, junior, computer science, “Exploring Intelligent Methods to Vectorize Sequences toward Trees in Biological Contents.”