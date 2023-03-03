Wayne State College

Fall 2022 Dean’s List

WAYNE – Wayne State College included 1,275 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester. Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.

Area students include Braxton Dalton* and Peyton Davis,* both of Raymond; Karson Sander of Valparaiso; Braxton Dalton* and Peyton Davis,* both of Raymond and Alexander Clifton*, Alex Leuenberger, Maggie Reed*, Catherine-Lynn Wilkins and Haley Williamson, all of Waverly.

Hastings College announces fall

2022 Dean’s List

HASTINGS – Hastings College has announced the Dean’s List for its fall 2022 semester.

Area students include Miriam Miller of Walton, Lauren Stull (4.0 GPA) of Walton and Adrianna Bultman (4.0 GPA) of Waverly.

Missouri Southern announces Fall

2022 Dean’s List

JOPLIN, Missouri – The Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Missouri Southern State University has been released.

Area students include Hannah L. Allick of Waverly.

Morningside University announces fall

2022 Dean’s List

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Morningside University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer announced the 471 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Area students Emily Kwarcinski and Logan Schuelke, both of Greenwood.

Nebraska Wesleyan announces fall academic honors list announced

LINCOLN – Nebraska Wesleyan University announces its 2022 fall semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs.

Area graduates include Ellissa Fredrickson of Ceresco; Madison Collier, Sarah Heinzman and Elizabeth Retzlaff, all of Eagle; Nicholas Swenson of Greenwood; Kylee Polivka of Valparaiso; Kira Keller and Sierra St. Clair, both of Walton; Xander Baker, Makenzie Brehm, Jaden Gettys, Kyle Goodban, Rolf Kloch, Maverik McDonald, Caiden Rose and Landon Tjaden, all of Waverly.

UNMC announces fall 2022 dean’s list

OMAHA – The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2022 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.

Area students include Kyra C. Palm of Eagle, College of Nursing Lincoln Division.

Northwest Missouri State University announces 2022 fall graduates

MARYVILLE, Missouri – The Office of the Registrar and the Graduate School at Northwest Missouri State University have released the names of students who completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of the 2022 fall semester.

Area graduates include Ashley Baragary of Eagle, bachelor of science marine biology, cum laude.

York University announces fall dean’s list

YORK – York University announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 term. 124 students were recognized with this distinction.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must carry 12 or more graded hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 with no incomplete grades and no grade below “C” for the semester.

Area students include Eliza Rohda of Waverly, with a 4.0 GPA.