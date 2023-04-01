CSC announces Fall 2022 President’s ListCHADRON – Chadron State College has announced the names of students who qualified for the institution’s Fall 2022 academic honors lists. The President’s List consists of 225 students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.

Area students include Logan Parde of Ceresco and Faith Buck of Greenwood.

Kansas State University students earn fall semester honorsMANHATTAN, Kansas – More than 4,200 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2022 semester.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

Area students include Brenna Schmidt of Eagle and Zoie Stachura of Raymond.

Morningside announces December 2022 graduatesSIOUX CITY, Iowa – Sixty-one Morningside University students graduated with bachelors degrees and 48 students earned graduate degrees in December 2022.

Area graduates include Joshua Miller of Walton, summa cum laude (with highest honor) at 3.81 GPA, bachelor of science, biology.