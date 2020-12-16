City council says goodbye to outgoing members, hello to new ones

WAVERLY – Surrounded by a full-house packed with loved ones and friends, the Waverly City Council said goodbye to two long-time members, Mayor Mike Werner and Council Member Chad Neuhalfen, during its meeting on Dec. 8.

During the council meeting, the council also welcomed newest councilmembers Aaron Hummel and Abbey Pascoe, reinstated current council member Dave Nielson and swore in Waverly’s newest mayor, Bill Gerdes, to the council.

During Werner’s and Neuhalfen’s last meeting, the council approved two resolutions for the appreciation of Werner’s 12 years and Neuhalfen’s 13 years on the council.

Both received written proclamations of appreciation. Werner read Neuhalfen’s proclamation to the audience which cited Neuhalfen’s immense impact while on the council.

“Chad Neuhalfen has attended countless meetings, that’s the truth,” Werner said with a chuckle.

Werner’s proclamation of appreciation was presented to him by City Administrator Stephanie Fisher.

“He has always kept his eye on the big picture,” Fisher read. “Planning for development years into the future and knowing what needs to happen today in order to get there for tomorrow.”