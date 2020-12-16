City council says goodbye to outgoing members, hello to new ones

WAVERLY – Surrounded by a full-house packed with loved ones and friends, the Waverly City Council said goodbye to two long-time members, Mayor Mike Werner and Council Member Chad Neuhalfen, during its meeting on Dec. 8.
During the council meeting, the council also welcomed newest councilmembers Aaron Hummel and Abbey Pascoe, reinstated current council member Dave Nielson and swore in Waverly’s newest mayor, Bill Gerdes, to the council.
During Werner’s and Neuhalfen’s last meeting, the council approved two resolutions for the appreciation of Werner’s 12 years and Neuhalfen’s 13 years on the council.
Both received written proclamations of appreciation. Werner read Neuhalfen’s proclamation to the audience which cited Neuhalfen’s immense impact while on the council.
“Chad Neuhalfen has attended countless meetings, that’s the truth,” Werner said with a chuckle.
Werner’s proclamation of appreciation was presented to him by City Administrator Stephanie Fisher.
“He has always kept his eye on the big picture,” Fisher read. “Planning for development years into the future and knowing what needs to happen today in order to get there for tomorrow.”
Along with the proclamation, Werner was presented a key to the city in case “Mike decides to leave Waverly and bless other people with his presence,” Fisher said. He also was given a Waverly license plate for his ATVs and a clock which reads, “In recognition of your dedication and leadership to the City of Waverly. Your commitment and vision have made all the difference.”
“It’s very humbling, this job,” Werner said as he teared up. “Just kind of makes you think back that’s all.”
Werner then reflected on the real reason he ran for mayor. He said former mayor Dean Burcham had invited him over to encourage him to run because Werner was not originally from Waverly.
“Dean told me this town needs somebody from outside the circle,” Werner said. “They need somebody from outside to come in right now and I think you’d (Werner) be fine coming in.”
In Neuhalfen and Werner’s final meeting, the council approved several items including water and sewer improvements, an agreement with Honey Creek Restaurant, the City of Waverly and District 145 for the current recycling site and the approval of five new volunteers to the Waverly Fire and Rescue Department.
They also approved the final adjournment of this city council, also known as adjournment sine die.
In this final action, Andy Cockerill and Neuhalfen voted no, and Gerdes and Nielson voted yes forcing Werner to break the tie with a yes.
“Aw, we got a tie vote. I’ll vote yes,” Werner said sarcastically.
With that, City Attorney Mark Fahleson swore in Gerdes as mayor, and Hummel and Nielson to their city council seats.
Gerdes then revealed he was wearing a red t-shirt under his jacket which read, “There’s a new mayor in town,” which he received from his son and daughter-in-law. He then thanked his family and Werner for the support.
“And Mike, I can’t express how much you have helped me learn over the last two years,” Gerdes said. “And trust me, I’ll be calling you.”
The council then called to order the new council and approved several consent agenda items including the appointments. Peter Olson, David Jesperson and Allison Stark were appointed to the Planning Commission for three year terms. Nicole Nuss was appointed to the Board of Adjustments as an alternative on the five-member board. Arica Carlson was appointed to the Park, Recreation and Tree Committee for a three-year term.
Gerdes also said that Hummel will continue to be the emergency service coordinator overseeing Nathan Vidlak for severe weather and Terry Spoor for emergency preparedness.
The second motion Gerdes made as newly sworn in mayor was the appointment of Abbey Pascoe who will take over his former Ward 2 council seat. The council then elected Andy Cockerill as council president.
“And that’s all I have,” Gerdes said.
Cockerill then moved to adjourn followed by a tied second from Hummel and Nielson.
The new council will meet next on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Waverly VFW Post building.
