City council notes: new planning commission member appointed

WAVERLY – The Waverly Planning Commission has a new member after Nicole Nuss was appointed at the March 8 Waverly City Council meeting.

Nuss fills the seat vacated by Dan Kleinbeck, whose resignation was approved at the meeting. In past years, Nuss has served as an alternate on the Waverly Board of Adjustments.

“She has been in that position for a while, but it’s nice to be able to get her more active in the planning commission,” City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said.

Nuss said she wanted to join the planning commission to help balance Waverly’s small-town feel and values with its inevitable growth.

“I wanted to become more involved in the community and be able to provide input into the future of Waverly,” Nuss said.

Nuss’s current term will end in December, at which point she can request to be reappointed by Mayor Bill Gerdes.

In other city council news, Waverly resident Isabella Jacobsen spoke in front of the council during the public comments portion of the March 8 meeting. Jacobsen raised concerns about the current ordinance that sets a maximum size requirement for chicken coops and runs on residential properties.

Jacobsen, who said she is an animal science student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said she would like to see the maximum requirement removed from the current ordinance, which limits the size of a chicken run to five cubic feet per chicken. The number of chickens allowed in a residential chicken facility in Waverly is three.

She said she has done research that suggests that chickens should be allowed three square feet per bird in an enclosed coop and 10 square feet per bird in an enclosed run.

“Current municipal code has a maximum requirement of five cubic feet per chicken,” Jacobsen said, “meaning that for the three chickens, your run would only be allowed to be about three foot by five foot by one foot, essentially restricting them to the size of a small box.”

She said she recognizes that the current ordinance is in place for sanitary reasons and to limit foul odors and loud noise.

“I found that through research and through previously owning chickens that (the chickens) having more space is a lot easier to manage the health and sanitary requirements,” Jacobsen said.

Jacobsen said she hopes to work with the council to update the ordinance. The council did not take any action to alter the current ordinance.