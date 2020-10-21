City Council discusses COVID-19 cases, upcoming community event

WAVERLY — The Waverly City Council discussed the higher rates of positive COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County during its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 13.

During committee reports, Waverly Fire Department Fire Chief Jared Rains talked about how the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County COVID-19 risk dial hit high orange last week Rains discussed making sure that masks are worn more for safety reasons, especially with upcoming community events.

For Rains, he said he’s contemplating requiring masks during all meetings related to the fire department, not just during calls for fear of having to shut the department down for one positive case.

“It’s starting to make more of a presence,” Rains said.

The council also discussed how the fire department would help keep those attending the Waverly 150 fireworks on Oct. 17 safe. Not only will they be providing normal fire protection during the fireworks, they will also help to ensure social distancing for attendees, Rains said.