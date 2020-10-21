City Council discusses COVID-19 cases, upcoming community event

WAVERLY — The Waverly City Council discussed the higher rates of positive COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County during its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 13.
During committee reports, Waverly Fire Department Fire Chief Jared Rains talked about how the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County COVID-19 risk dial hit high orange last week Rains discussed making sure that masks are worn more for safety reasons, especially with upcoming community events.
For Rains, he said he’s contemplating requiring masks during all meetings related to the fire department, not just during calls for fear of having to shut the department down for one positive case.
“It’s starting to make more of a presence,” Rains said.
The council also discussed how the fire department would help keep those attending the Waverly 150 fireworks on Oct. 17 safe. Not only will they be providing normal fire protection during the fireworks, they will also help to ensure social distancing for attendees, Rains said.
According to Waverly City Administrator Stephanie Fisher, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce will not be sanctioning any trick or treating by businesses this Halloween, but that businesses are allowed to still have trick or treating with the expectation they will maintain social distancing and masks.
During public comments, the council heard from Nicole Hamersma in regards to having a prevention plan in place for future sewer backups. Hamersma and her family experienced a sewer backup over the summer she first brought to the council’s attention back in August.
“Sending out fliers to people to not flush wipes is not a prevention plan,” Hamersma said.
Waverly City Clerk Hope Staten said that there is a prevention plan already in place, however, with COVID-19 it has become difficult to control what people flush down the toilet.
In other action, the council approved several consent agenda items including the fireworks show and Noise Variance on Oct. 17. They also approved the biannual inspections by JEO Consulting Group of bridges and culverts in Waverly for $4,200 and renewed the fire department’s insurance policy with One Beacon for $14,166.
The council will next meet at Waverly’s VFW Post on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
