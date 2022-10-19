City Council candidates discuss how to tackle the city’s current issues

WAVERLY - Two seats are up for election on the Waverly City Council, but only the Ward 2 seat will be decided in a contested race.

The two candidates are Adam Goodman and incumbent Abbey Pascoe, who was appointed to the council in 2020 to fill the seat previously occupied by current Mayor Bill Gerdes.

Ward 2 is bounded by Heywood Street on the north, 152nd Street on the east, U.S. Highway 6 to the northwest and Interstate 80 to the south.

As the Nov. 8 general election nears, Goodman and Pascoe gave their thoughts on Waverly’s future public safety needs, how to manage the city’s long-term planning and how to balance Waverly’s small-town feel with its growing population.

What will be your top three priorities as a member of the Waverly City Council?

Abbey Pascoe: My top three priorities that I have worked to accomplish in the last two years were and will continue to be:

Work on a new website that incorporated an app for a one-stop shop to know the happenings in our community. Done.

Bring in amenities that business owners and residents need to live their lives and run their businesses, i.e. ALLO.

I will continue to work on economic development opportunities. Currently, I am setting up an economic development committee that will eventually become its own entity. It’s incredibly important for our growth to bring in new businesses that will meet the needs of our current and future residents to make their everyday lives easier regardless of the demographic.

Continue to ensure that our public safety agencies meet the needs of our growing community.

Adam Goodman: My top 3 priorities as a member of Waverly City Council would be:

I would focus on increasing trust between residents and the city. The way to do this is through transparency and honesty. There is a large number of residents that feel like they don’t have a voice and their opinions don’t matter. I have seen many examples shared with me of the current city government treating these conversations like an inconvenience instead of an opportunity to serve the community they promised they would.

I would love to focus on strengthening and protecting the qualities of Waverly that make families want to move here. My current impression is that growth is the most important thing but only for the sake of growth. I haven’t seen anything that leads me to believe there are proactive steps planned to support the growth and retain the small-town feel that residents enjoy. I would push to take care of and further develop the parks and amenities that make Waverly beautiful and keep the residents outside and active.

I would drive further discussion into the need for emergency service expansion with the growth Waverly is experiencing. There comes a point where the limited presence we have isn’t enough and recent events suggest we may be there already. Again, this is where the voices of the residents are important to ensure they continue to feel safe and important in the city government’s plans.

What is your background as a member of the Waverly community?

Pascoe: My family and I moved here seven years ago. Since then, I have been an active member of the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund and have been the president for the last three years. GWAFF’s goal is to spearhead and fundraise for community projects that cannot be funded solely by taxes. I have also been on the city council for the last two years, working on a myriad of projects as you can see in my other responses. I was the community events coordinator last year for the PTO and continue to participate in events and volunteer opportunities.

Goodman: I have been a resident of Waverly for just over a year, but I have been a frequent visitor for almost 10 years with plans to move here. My family moved here and we brought a long-time family friend with us. There are fantastic people here, and I want this to be the best possible place to raise my family, the place I thought it could be 10 years ago. I had the pleasure of serving on the mayor’s Municipal Building/Fire Station Committee in 2021 and 2022, which was a wonderful experience. Opened my eyes to what is important to the residents and how serious safety is taken here.

Waverly continues to grow rapidly, but many residents move to town for its small-town feel. How will you ensure Waverly is able to balance its rural roots while continuing to make it an attractive city for families?

Pascoe: Community involvement is extremely important to me. It is important to get information out, welcome new people in with open arms, and maintain our small-town feel by keeping the community connected and involved. We must support local events, businesses, and entrepreneurs when they bet on Waverly as a new location to grow. We must continue to build amenities and services young families are looking for when choosing a place to call home.

Goodman: We need to have a clear vision for the future. That includes picking and choosing development opportunities while maintaining the existing assets that we already have. Growth and change is inevitable given the geographical location we are in, but we have to be willing to say no to the projects that don’t make sense. Having strong leaders in place that will drive deeper conversations about the future rather than just accepting what comes along to get a win and a project under their name. We can be a very successful community with high standards.

As Waverly grows, the need for public amenities and local businesses increases. What will you do to make sure Waverly is able to fill these needs?

Pascoe: The city is currently working on updating its comprehensive plan to grow. Being the economic development liaison, I am heavily involved in this process and planning for the future.

As mentioned above, I am currently working on building an economic development committee that will eventually turn into its own, fully functioning entity to drive business growth and ensure the needs of the community are met. This committee will consist of current business stakeholders that will encourage investment in Waverly to enhance the lives of our citizens.

Goodman: I wouldn’t let the focus go away from the topic of public amenities for too long at any given time. The city should always be looking for ways to improve the life of residents and listen to what they are asking for. Local business is a tougher conversation. I would look for ways to make owning a local business in the community more achievable. One of the biggest complaints I have heard is that it feels like the “chosen” businesses get what they need, and everyone else is on their own. I would get more community members involved by reaching out to them, even if they don’t have an active presence in council meetings or other involvement opportunities. We should provide more convenient ways to be involved and encourage the community to use their voice.

Waverly contracts its policing and some of its EMS needs through Lancaster County, and concerns have been raised regarding outsourced public safety. What (if anything) do you think Waverly needs to do to improve its public safety services?

Pascoe: As we continue to grow, there is always going to be a need for continued discussion around our public safety services. Today, we work hand in hand with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and contract three deputies to ensure the safety of our citizens. As far as EMS goes, we have an incredible team of men and women who volunteer their time, day and night, when called upon. Will this be enough in the future? Likely not, but it is an ongoing discussion.

Goodman: First, Waverly needs to finalize the plans for the municipal building/fire station and get that build process started. Second, there needs to be a real discussion about the need for a permanent law enforcement option. With what Waverly is paying to contract these services, it would make sense to start thinking about what kind of monetary impact localized services would have. We all know it is only going to get more expensive in the future, as everything does. This isn’t something that needs to be developed and created in a short pe-

riod of time, but a clear plan should be in the works for when it will be absolutely necessary. The second plat of land where the municipal building/fire station is going would be a great investment for the city to make for future plans. With the development of the new waterpark comes increased visits from people who don’t have ties to the community or an active interest in the residents’ wellbeing.

In the short term, Waverly is expected to fill in to the west between Highway 6 and Interstate 80. In the long-term, Waverly will likely be factored into NDOT’s plans for the future East Beltway. In addition, Lincoln continues its eastward growth, which could eventually cause clashes between the two cities. What should Waverly’s priorities be regarding its current and long-term city planning needs?

Pascoe: Being on the corridor between Nebraska’s two largest cities presents many opportunities, but also challenges. As mentioned above, we are currently in the process of coordinating a new comprehensive plan which will help with all these future plans. Also, the council approved services being built all the way to 120th Street to further spur growth and business development along the Highway 6 corridor. We also currently have a community input survey out (closes on Nov. 1). We sincerely want all feedback to move Waverly forward. With the help of all the responses, I am hopeful we will come up with a wonderful plan to not only capitalize on these opportunities but also overcome any obstacles.

Goodman: Waverly’s priorities should always be the best quality of life for current residents. Every decision should be made with the residents in mind, not anyone’s personal agenda. Lincoln will continue its growth, and there needs to be a good relationship amongst the leaders of both places with open communication. The only way to make sure Waverly factors into Lincoln’s plans is to have a voice in the discussions. Community leaders need to look for what their decisions would impact 20-30 years down the road, not just the length of their term.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.