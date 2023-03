United Methodist

Church, Alvo

Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m.

Evangelical Covenant Church, Ceresco

Sunday: Worship, 9:30 a.m.

Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ceresco Sunday: Worship, 9:30 a.m.

United Methodist

Church, Ceresco Sunday: Worship, 11 a.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Davey Saturday: Mass, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: Mass, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Davey Sunday: Sunday school, 9:15 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m.;

Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eagle Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday School and Adult Bible class, 10:15 am.

Tuesday: Matins and Bible Study, 9 a.m.

United Methodist

Church, Eagle Sunday: Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m.

Greenwood Christian Church, Greenwood Sunday: Worship, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Kid’s Club, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Cedar Hill Methodist, Greenwood Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Greenwood Sunday: Mass, 10:30 a.m.

United Methodist Church, Prairie Home Sunday: Worship, 9:30 a.m.

United Methodist

Church, Raymond Sunday: Sunday school, first to seventh grade, 9:15 a.m.; up to five year olds during worship; worship, 10:30 a.m.

Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Valparaiso Saturday: Mass, 4 p.m.

Sunday: Mass, 8 and 10 a.m.

United Methodist Church, Valparaiso Sunday: Worship, 8:30 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran

Church, Walton Sunday: Adult Bible class, 9 a.m.; worship, 10 a.m.

Grace Lutheran

Church, Walton

Sunday: Sunday school, 9 a.m.; worship: 10 a.m.

Bethlehem Covenant Church, rural Waverly Sunday: Worship, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.; Collide, grades 9 to 12, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Midweek, grades K-5, 6 p.m.; Break-Out, grades 6-8, men’s Bible study, women’s Bible study

Peace Lutheran

Church, Waverly Sunday: Majestic Praise worship, 8 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:15 a.m.; Hearts Rejoicing worship, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Boot Camp, 5:30 a.m.; chapel worship, 10:10 a.m.; praise and media team rehearsal, 7 p.m.

Friday: Boot Camp, 5:30 a.m.

First United Methodist Church, Waverly Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m.; Sunday School, 11:11 a.m.