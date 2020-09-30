Cheer team comes together through program shift

RAYMOND – When Raymond Central seniors Ellie Hula and Jenna Kranke first tried out for the cheer team in 2018 at the beginning of their sophomore year, they had no idea what they were getting into.

Since that initial tryout, the team increased from seven cheerleaders to 16 cheerleaders, had two different head coaches and are the first team in Raymond Central history to stunt and compete in state. Hula and Krenke both attribute this exponential growth and triumph to current Head Coach Shay Deidel.

“It was a completely different mindset, completely different atmosphere,” Krenke said. “And then Shay came in for our sophomore year and I feel like it just changed everything.”

In March of this year, Deidel presented her plan for including stunting in the team’s performances. With the board’s approval, the cheer team has been stunting successfully ever since.

While it is “mild stunting” Deidel said, the community and other sports teams have noticed the change in the team and are receptive to the new atmosphere the team is creating.

“Not only are our sports improving, but the atmosphere that we’re helping provide for those sports is improving,” Deidel said.