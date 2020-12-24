Carolers sing on despite 2020 challenges

Lincoln’s Sheila Carroll has been a part of the group since 2016. Many members of the group trail ride together throughout the year, but when winter comes it’s difficult for them to still meet. With caroling, they get to reconnect, as well as give back.

“It really gets tough because you don’t see the people that you’ve pretty much seen every weekend, multiple times during the week,” Carroll said. “This is kind of one way that we can kind of give back to the community and bring a little bit of joy to the community.”

Carroll brought three out of her four horses for other riders to use, but she rode her “baby” Gypsy. The horses all were decorated with lights and bells so they can be seen in the dark.

Ashland’s Sally Shedlock rode her horse Carolina Joy. Shedlock, who has been with the group since 2013, said that it was her horse’s first time riding with the carolers and being decorated.

Shedlock and Smith have been good friends since 2010 and Shedlock has watched the group grow in size and organization. The crew started with five carolers and over the past 12 years has expanded to around 15 riders, plus those that walk, and drive cars or golf carts.