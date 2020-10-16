Camp Creek Threshers to hold Eek at the Creek

WAVERLY – The COVID-19 pandemic canceled many events at the Camp Creek Threshers Showground this year including the annual Camp Creek Threshers two-day celebration, Pioneer School, Railroad Days, swap meet and a September tractor pull.

But organizers felt the outdoor venue would work well to give the youngsters of the area a chance to have a bit of normal this year in the form of trick-or-treating.

The second annual Eek at the Creek will be held on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, from 3 to t p.m.

The event allows children to “trunk or treat” out of the trunks of cars. Those bringing their vehicles are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and wear Halloween costumes to add to the atmosphere, but it is not required. Trick-or-treaters should bring their own treat bags to the event.

The event went over so well last year that many ran out of candy. This year, organizers have extra candy on hand in case there are more children. They are planning for up to 800 trick-or-treaters.