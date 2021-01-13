Building permits doubled from previous year

While COVID-19 did not affect the numbers, Palm said there are probably a lot of factors including how low interest rates have become. Because of the low interest rates, Palm said people are more likely to purchase homes which means there are more opportunities to build.

Because lower interest rates are helpful for prospective homeowners, Benes said it can make it more costly to build and could affect the economy if the rates don’t go back up. He also said that materials have been more difficult to obtain since the pandemic started.

“I mean the only thing COVID did is it made the availability of materials tougher,” Benes said.

Southeast of Waverly, the village of Eagle experienced a similar burst of building permits in 2020, but Eagle Building Official and Zoning Administrator Rick Hestermann said the cause was a new subdivision called Eagle Estates on the west side of town.

Hestermann was still surprised to see that the residential numbers had tripled from 2019 despite the pandemic.

“I honestly thought that things would slow down,” Hestermann said. “It never did. It just seemed to pick up more steam.”