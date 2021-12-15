 Skip to main content
Bryn Arddun Tree Farm delivers presence
Bryn Arddun Tree Farm

BEAUTIFUL HILL: Bryn Arddun Tree Farm is open for one more weekends this season at 14th and Branched Oak Rd., near Davey. (Staff Photo by Sam Crisler)

DAVEY – Only two weekends remain in the tree farm season, but on a Saturday afternoon, 18-year-old Adam Smith is still in overalls and a stocking cap, ready to help late-arriving families cut down and prep their tree pick for the drive home. A dog named Cora runs across the property wearing a red bandana around her neck, and the owner, Carrie Smith, is keeping watch over the operations while her husband, Burt, is gone for the day.

This is Bryn Arddun Tree Farm, which is situated on an idyllic Nebraska plot of land near Davey and has been in operation for nearly 20 years. It’s open on Saturdays and Sundays during the Christmas season from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The property was a tree farm before the Smiths bought it in the early 2000s, but they didn’t buy it for the trees.

“We had been wanting to move out of Lincoln for years,” Smith said. “We’d been driving around, looking at places, and Burt brought me out here one day, and I fell in love. It’s got a beautiful view.”

The farm was named after the Welsh phrase for “beautiful hill.” The property’s south-facing view is expansive, with downtown Lincoln and the State Capitol building dotting the horizon 15 miles away. The family’s house sits near the top of the hill and looks directly south.

The trees weren’t in perfect shape when the Smiths took over, but they liked the idea of carrying on the farm. When they bought the land, the farm’s scotch pines were infested with pine sawflies, which latch onto trees’ needles and eat the older growth. That leaves the trees looking less full, more patchy and can damage whole groves. To get rid of the flies, the trees have to be sprayed with bug killer.

That’s just part of the yearly upkeep process that Burt handles, which involves trimming the hundreds of trees to shape them, and protecting the trees against grasses that compete for space near the ground.

Other pests are harder to defend. Male deer like to rub their antlers against the trees to show their dominance, which can affect the trees’ growth. And when the Smiths bust out the sleds in the winter, some of the trees inadvertently get dinged up.

“If you damage it in any way, it doesn’t grow properly, and it’s not as pretty,” Smith said.

But she tends to not mind. She thinks trees have a natural purity that makes them pretty, even when they’re damaged.

“There’s some real ‘Charlie Brown’ ones out here,” she says. “But there’s a lot of beauty in trees.”

She’s got her eye on a blue spruce on the northern side of the property that she hopes to still put up inside the house. It’s not being bought, she said, because of a patchy area on its back side.

“What you do is you put that towards the corner,” she said.

The blue spruce is in a grove of trees up the hill from the house, and its tree population looks a little sparse. But there’s no reason to worry, Smith said. Many of the 300 to 500 saplings that her husband plants each year are in this patch. A denser area lies at the bottom of the hill near the road, and that’s where most visitors have found their Christmas tree this year.

This season at Bryn Arddun has been successful, Smith said, but last year was the busiest the farm had experienced in years. She figures a lot of people were happy to get out of the house in the midst of the pandemic.

“There’s a lot more people that came last year that underestimated a tree farm,” Smith said “They didn’t ever really know about it and they couldn’t think of what the joy in it is. But people always leave happy.”

When tree-shoppers don’t find what they’re looking for, though, her husband gets a little upset, Smith said.

“I tell my husband, ‘Maybe they’re confused people,’” she said. “A lot of people say ‘Oh, you just don’t have the right tree, and it’s like, what do you want?”

She said the perfect tree doesn’t exist.

“It’s what they perceive as perfect,” she said. “Nobody’s perfect, nothing’s perfect. Life isn’t perfect. It is what it is.”

But she thinks that’s partially why the tree farm industry is fading away. And she thinks people have had bad experiences with real trees after buying them from hardware stores.

“I grew up going to Christmas tree farms,” she said. “But it’s a dying thing. People don’t like real trees, because the ones they buy are from Home Depot, and it probably was cut a month ago.”

Some stores, she said, spray paint the trees to make them look healthier when they start to lose their needles or they start to turn brown.

“It’s a natural thing. Just like you losing your hair, they lose their needles.”

Business may have slowed as the years have gone by, but that was never why the Smiths wanted to run a tree farm in the first place.

“We don’t really advertise that much, and we didn’t buy this place to make money off the trees,” she says. “It’s just, I fell in love with the land, and the trees are just an added benefit. I keep telling Burt, ‘You can stop (running the farm).’ But he says ‘No, I like doing it.’”

Both Burt and Carrie have full-time jobs, so tending to the farm is more of a pastime that they hope to eventually pass on to their children.

“This isn’t really a business,” she said. “Well, it is a business, but it isn’t. It’s a good thing. It gives you a lot of solitude. It’s the feeling it gives you when you’re out and you relax. I don’t know, I have an old soul, I guess.”

She sees the best part of running the farm when the sun is waning in the sky and she walks back up the drive toward the shed. A family runs down the hill in the opposite direction, eager to find the tree that they’ll bring home. It’s what she treasures the most.

“The smiles,” she said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.

