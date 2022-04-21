Brunssen has come-from-behind victory at York

YORK – The Waverly girls tennis team hit the road last week with a dual at York on April 14. Coming up with a thrilling come-from-behind win at the dual was Maddy Brunssen in No. 3 singles.

At one point in the match, she trailed seven games to three before coming back to tie the match at eight apiece. In the tiebreaker set, Brunssen was able to build a lead and held on to win the match 9-8.

Despite losing, Alayna Landis and Angelina Shulyak battled to the bitter end in No. 2 doubles. They ended up losing 8-6.

Finishing with an 8-2 defeat at No. 1 singles was Mallory Kreikemeier. At No. 2 singles, Sophie Johnson was swept by a score of 8-0.

Behind the win from Brunssen, the next closest match in the singles was in the six spot where Chloe King dropped her match 8-3. Reagan Landis took one set in her match at No. 4 singles as she lost 8-1 and Alayna Landis fell 8-0 at No. 5 singles.

Picking up two set wins at the No. 2 doubles were Brunssen and Reagan Landis. In the end, they lost the match 8-2.

King and Kreikemeier could never find their groove against their opponent from York in No. 3 doubles and as a result, ended up getting swept 8-0.

This week the Vikings competed in a dual with Blair at home on April 19. They have another dual against Ralston at home on April 21 at 4 p.m. and will be competing in the Beatrice Invite at Hannibal Park at 9 a.m. on April 23.