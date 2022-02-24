Brown reaches the top again as Vikings take third

OMAHA – Strength, grit and determination. When you think of Trevor Brown of Waverly those are the attributes that stand out the most. He put them on full display as he picked up his second state title at the 285 pound weight class and helped lead Waverly to a third-place finish as a team with 117 points at the Class B State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha Feb. 17 to 19.

“I was really happy for him because he had a tough go of it his sophomore year,” Waverly Head Coach Eric Dolezal said. “He had to battle back a little bit, but he got it done his junior year and senior year.”

Brown started the tournament off by pinning Sam Rocheleau of Gering in 0:25 in the first round and Zach Protaskey of Elkhorn North in 0:49 in the quarterfinals. From there, he moved onto the semifinals on Friday night where he got a pin of Neil Hartman of Concordia/DC West in 4:13 after the match was close in the early going.

His toughest test came against an undefeated Aaron Jividen of Aurora in the finals at 285. Brown, who doesn’t usually go the full distance with his matches, relied on his conditioning to gut out a 3-1 decision for the title.

“Last year I was coming in with injury so I was a little out of shape,” Brown said. “This year I was coming in strong and this was probably the last match I will wrestle. It was kind of cool to end it on a high note and do it with all my friends here.”

On top of Brown winning, Brayden Canoyer at 120 pounds, Garret Rine at 138 pounds, Drew Moser at 145 pounds and Wyatt Fanning at 195 pounds took home third-place finishes. Dolezal was very impressed by how the wrestlers fought back from earlier losses.

“I am very happy and very proud of our team,” Dolezal said. “We had some tough losses and some guys hurting, but we battled back. We had some big upsets on paper and on championship Saturday we went 10 for 11 in matches including the finals. We got hot and I just felt like we couldn’t lose.”

At 120 pounds Canoyer picked up a 20-5 tech fall against Hudson Holoch of York in his first match. After that win, he was defeated by Carson Wood of Boone Central by a 7-0 decision in the quarterfinals.

That loss spurred four straight victories for Canoyer. He won a 16-5 major decision against Cash Duncan of Seward, an 8-3 decision over Cael Nielsen of Plattsmouth, and a 3-2 decision against Robert Nelson of Minden to reach the third-place match. There he was able to avenge a loss against Wood by winning a 2-1 tiebreaker.

Rine at 126 was able to pick up a 5-0 decision against Owen Bargen of Columbus Lakeview and a pin in 3:12 of Trevor Reinke of Beatrice. In double overtime, he was pinned by Malachi Bordovsky of Wahoo in the semifinals. For the second time, he beat Bargen with a 1-0 decision and Reinke with a 3-2 decision to get third place.

It only took Moser 1:34 to pin Bryce Neuin of Plattsmouth at 145 pounds to open the tournament. He battled down to the wire with eventual state champion Adam Kruse of Skutt but ended up falling by a 2-1 decision.

He rebounded from the defeat by beating Michael Mass of Ralston and Quinn Bailey of Chadron with 5-0 and 4-0 decisions. In the third-place match, he knocked off Bayler Poston of Nebraska by a 2-1 decision.

Fanning was able to pick up pins over Kyan Lausterer of Wahoo and Josh Adkins of Plattsmouth in 3:05 and 2:42 on his way to reaching the semifinals at 195 pounds. In that match, he lost a 5-1 decision against Mack Owens of Aurora.

That loss didn’t derail Fanning, who finished off the tournament by winning a 5-2 decision against Sebastien Boyle of Scottsbluff and a 6-1 decision over Eli Boryca of Cozad.

The Vikings’ lone other medalist was Garrison Brehm who got fourth place at 113 pounds.

He was able to tech fall Oscar Felix of Scottsbluff by a score of 21-3 and won a 5-1 decision against Wyatt Clarke of Crete on his way to reaching the semifinals. On Friday night he dropped an 8-6 decision against Chance Houser of Sidney.

On Saturday, Brehm won a 3-2 decision over Tyler Japp of Elkhorn North in his consolation semifinal match and then dropped an 8-6 decision against Hunter Anderson going for third place.

Winning matches but not medaling was Trev Greve at 126 pounds, Kemper Reed at 152, Aden Smith at 160 and Nate Leininger at 220. Warren Rolf at 170 pounds finished 0-2 in his first state tournament.

The future looks bright for the Vikings’ wrestling program with the opportunity to bring back all their state medalist outside of Brown and Fanning. Dolezal is excited about what the future holds for the program.

“You go down our list and were young,” the coach said. “I think we’re only going to get better and we will add another crew of young guys and just keep this thing going.”