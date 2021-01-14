Boys deal Norris first loss of season

FIRTH – The sixth-ranked Waverly boys basketball team dealt the Norris Titans their first loss of the season on their home floor on Jan. 8 by a score of 50-41.

The win came just eight days after Norris was able to defeat the Vikings 56-36 in the finals of the Waverly Holiday Tournament.

Sophomore Preston Harms, who was held scoreless in the holiday tourney game, came up with a pair of huge fourth quarter 3-pointers to spark the Vikings to the road victory. Harms led Waverly with 12 points.

“He stepped up when they were making a little run, and that’s a sophomore making a big shot twice in the fourth quarter,” Waverly coach Ryan Reeder said. “I thought he was phenomenal tonight.”

In addition to Harms’ shot making, the Vikings also got big games from big men Hogan Wingrove and Treyton Cockerill. The duo combined for 14 points and 14 rebounds while locking down the interior for Waverly.

“I thought Hogan Wingrove and Treyton Cockerill were huge tonight in the post area. Norris has some huge dudes and they live on the offensive glass. I thought Hogan and Treyton definitely put us in a situation to be successful on the boards,” Reeder added.