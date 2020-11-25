Boutique ready for Small Business Saturday

For Rise ‘N Shine itself, Dobbins and Wilson-Mollo will each do dares when they reach certain numbers in sales from both in-store or online purchases. If the boutique reaches $1,000, Wilson-Mollo will get pied in the face and if it reaches $2,000 Dobbins will white chocolate infused with the world’s hottest peppers, also known as, “White Lightning.”

Since they have opened, Dobbins and Wilson-Mollo have committed to meeting certain goals like 1,000 followers on their Facebook Page. When they do meet this goal, Wilson-Mollo will get pied in the face. She’ll get pied again if they hit 1,500 followers.

Along with Facebook, the boutique has an Instagram as well as a Tik Tok which Dobbins and Wilson-Mollo have been utilizing to show off the images they took from their recent model day. The pair invited friends to pick out some clothing and model what they selected.

They also hosted a wine night where Dobbins and Wilson-Mollo invited customers to have a glass of wine, shop around the boutique and relax.

“We’re trying to come up with ways to let people know that we’re here,” Dobbins said.