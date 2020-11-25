Boutique ready for Small Business Saturday

LINCOLN – Along 48th Street in Northeast Lincoln, a distinctively, bright sun will guide you to a tiny boutique owned by two mighty women.
Of course, this sun isn’t the real sun, but a sign. A sign that draws you to a new boutique called Rise ‘N Shine.
On Oct. 3, Eagle’s Natasha Dobbins and Pam Wilson-Mollo of Waverly opened the boutique in Lincoln near 48th and Adams streets. The shop sells sizes small to 3X with the goal of selling clothing at reasonable prices.
For both Dobbins and Wilson-Mollo, their goal was to provide a welcoming environment for all women of all shapes and sizes. Ultimately, they both want to make people feel good, the way the clothes they sell make each other feel good.
“Before I had my son, I was really skinny and so I would want to dress up and stuff but as I got older clothes were too big [or] too small,” Wilson-Mollo said. “I just want to make people feel good about themselves and not have to spend an arm and a leg to get an outfit.”
Dobbins said opening the boutique was on a whim. She’s always wanted to open a boutique and Wilson-Mollo said she’s always wanted to open her own thrift shop. Dobbins and Wilson-Mollo said they had wanted the theme to be a farmhouse theme, which is why they went with Rise ‘N Shine.
According to the pair, they knew they wanted the farmhouse theme, but were really struggling to come up with a name of the boutique until one afternoon.
“We were just spitballing, not enough coffee one afternoon we’re both hired and sitting there and a little slap happy,” Dobbins said.
Wilson-Mollo had come across a little rooster, which made them think of Rise ‘N Shine.
When Dobbins pitched the idea to her partner in crime in mid-August, Wilson-Mollo agreed and they began planning and searching for a location. They took possession of their current location on Sept. 1 to open a month later.
While their first day was slow, the friends said now they run right along the other boutiques along their block. All three boutiques work well together, the business partners said.
“We all send each other people and we all talk to each other,” Dobbins said. “I don’t want a feud with the neighbors.”
They also are collaborating with these boutiques for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.
Rise ‘N Shine and the other two boutiques on the block, Polka Dot Boutique and Beauty Girl, will be hosting an event Friday, Nov. 27 until Monday, Nov. 31. All three boutiques will have sales and a punch card system. If a customer visits all three they will be entered into a drawing for a prize basket with gifts from each boutique.
For Rise ‘N Shine itself, Dobbins and Wilson-Mollo will each do dares when they reach certain numbers in sales from both in-store or online purchases. If the boutique reaches $1,000, Wilson-Mollo will get pied in the face and if it reaches $2,000 Dobbins will white chocolate infused with the world’s hottest peppers, also known as, “White Lightning.”
Since they have opened, Dobbins and Wilson-Mollo have committed to meeting certain goals like 1,000 followers on their Facebook Page. When they do meet this goal, Wilson-Mollo will get pied in the face. She’ll get pied again if they hit 1,500 followers.
Along with Facebook, the boutique has an Instagram as well as a Tik Tok which Dobbins and Wilson-Mollo have been utilizing to show off the images they took from their recent model day. The pair invited friends to pick out some clothing and model what they selected.
They also hosted a wine night where Dobbins and Wilson-Mollo invited customers to have a glass of wine, shop around the boutique and relax.
“We’re trying to come up with ways to let people know that we’re here,” Dobbins said.
Rise ‘N Shine is not the only activity Dobbins and Wilson-Mollo have worked on in the past. The duo is working on creating a nonprofit, because of all the fundraising they have done for their individual community as well as for Dobbins’s son Jimmy.
Since Jimmy has Down’s Syndrome and is non-verbal, District 145 recommended Jimmy get a Dynavox, which can help him communicate what he needs. The only issue was that the device cost $7,000 and the district, nor insurance could help the Dobbins’ get what they need for their son. Dobbins and Wilson-Mollo decided their event Battle of the Food Truck and Vendors would have a raffle with proceeds going toward Jimmy’s device.
But the unexpected happened. Someone purchased the device and donated it to Jimmy. Now, Dobbins and Wilson-Mollo have the goal of helping others meet their basic needs through this nonprofit.
Once Rise ‘N Shine is more established, the pair hopes to open a second shop, but instead of being a boutique, this one will be a thrift shop.
Dobbins said that even though COVID-19 isn’t the best time to open a business, it wasn’t going to stop her or Wilson-Mollo from being successful. Their advice? Go for it. Go for the dream.
“There’s never a good time,” Dobbins said. “There’s always something. There’s always going to be a pandemic, there’s always going to be crime, there’s always going to be any number of things that stop you from doing it.”
They did it.
