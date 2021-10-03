Booster doses now approved

LINCOLN – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced Monday it plans to start booster dose clinics next week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today approved a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups and also recommended a booster dose for those in high-risk workplace or institutional settings.

The CDC recommends:

- People age 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster dose.

- People age 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster dose.

- People age 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster dose based on their individual benefits and risks.

- People age 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster dose based on their individual benefits and risks.

The CDC recommendation follows authorization on Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration. The booster dose recommendation only applies to people who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The booster dose will be given at least six months after the second dose.