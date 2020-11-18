Board progresses on stadium update

Now that they have approved what updates will be made, Worrell said the next steps will include determining the design elements by speaking with the activity director, coaches and sponsors and sending out bids for the project in January.

Worrell said he expects to break ground on the first of May and be completed by the first football game of the 2021 season.

The second step the board took was in regards to paying off the cost of the stadium update. Jay Spearman of Piper Sandler presented to the board the creation of the Waverly Educational Facilities Leasing Corporation to pay for the stadium updates.

With the board’s approval of the leasing corporation, Piper Sandler will be sending out a bid package to lenders within the next couple of months. The board will have time to review these proposals and approve one that fits their needs.

Worrell said the district will be paying for the stadium updates for the next seven years with two payments a year plus interest through the leasing corporation. Each of the 14 installments will be about $153,000 and made in July and January each year.

The leasing corporation was approved by all members of the board.