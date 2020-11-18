Board progresses on stadium update

WAVERLY – District 145 Board of Education approved two pivotal steps toward the construction of Waverly High School stadium updates during its meeting on Nov. 10.
The board approved one of the four improvement options provided by DLR for the turf field and track updates. The option they chose will cost an estimate of $2,111,460 and will account for the new turf and track as well as the relocation of the two stadium lights on the eastern side of the field.
Other options included the construction of a storage building and improvement to the press box. The storage building would cost an estimated $134,917 and the press box would cost about $154,974. When discussing the decision, board members expressed that they were not willing to commit to these numbers because they are not immediate necessities.
Stadium lights were also a big player in the discussion because these lights are at least 20 years old. Despite their age, Superintendent Cory Worrell said after inspection the current lights are up to par. New lights could cost $544,944.
The new field would take a different shape so it can also be used for soccer by both the high school and other younger teams. Worrell said another plus with the new stadium would be that the high school marching band could use the field without wearing it down, instead of normally practicing in a parking lot.
Now that they have approved what updates will be made, Worrell said the next steps will include determining the design elements by speaking with the activity director, coaches and sponsors and sending out bids for the project in January.
Worrell said he expects to break ground on the first of May and be completed by the first football game of the 2021 season.
The second step the board took was in regards to paying off the cost of the stadium update. Jay Spearman of Piper Sandler presented to the board the creation of the Waverly Educational Facilities Leasing Corporation to pay for the stadium updates.
With the board’s approval of the leasing corporation, Piper Sandler will be sending out a bid package to lenders within the next couple of months. The board will have time to review these proposals and approve one that fits their needs.
Worrell said the district will be paying for the stadium updates for the next seven years with two payments a year plus interest through the leasing corporation. Each of the 14 installments will be about $153,000 and made in July and January each year.
The leasing corporation was approved by all members of the board.
In other action, the board approved a new contract for district snow removal. There were two different companies competing for the contract, but CCC Contracting Incorporated out of Waverly won the bid at $95 per hour.
In the contract, CCC designated 14 and one-half hours to the high school and middle school, three hours to Hamlow Elementary School, two and a half hours toward the bus barn and four and a half hours for the offices and grade school. The total would cost $2,327.50 plus $600 for ice melt or gravel.
The next regularly scheduled school board meeting will be on Monday, Dec. 7.
