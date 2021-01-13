Board hears stadium design updates

WAVERLY – During its reorganization meeting on Jan. 4, the District 145 Board of Education really didn’t experience any alterations from the previous year.
With Ward 2, 4 and 6 up for re-election and Ward 4 board member Andy Grosshans and Ward 6 board member Cheryl Langdon running unopposed, Grosshans and Langdon said the oath. Standing by their side was Robin Kappler, who was re-elected in a race against Nora Lenz in Ward 2.
Board president, vice president, treasurer and secretary all remained the same as 2020. After the appointments Grosshans was re-elected president, Ward 1 Board Member Jessie Zuniga was named vice president again, Ward 3 Board Member Scott Claycomb continued as treasurer and Langdon will carry on as secretary.
Once this was finalized, the board was able to move on to its regular business as told by the agenda.
DLR’s Scott Gatewood returned to present to the board the design updates for the high school stadium including several design possibilities for future projects if the district would be interested.
The very-close-to-final field design depicts a field with white borders and maroon blocks along the middle of each sideline signifying where the team stands. Each end zone will be maroon and have Waverly on the south and Vikings on the north, and the newest Waverly Vikings logo will be displayed at center field.
Since the field is wider to accommodate soccer, there will also be yellow lines distinguishing the soccer field from the football field.
On the north side of the field, the semicircle will not be turf and will be the location for different track events like high jump. On the south side of the field, the semicircle will be turf.
The field design could be subject to change as there were two other options and Gatewood said it was not finalized.
Gatewood also reviewed the timeline with the board. He said that they hope to get bids out by Jan. 20 and back by Feb. 22. Construction would likely start in April.
“That’s sort of an early start,” Gatewood said. “Weather cooperating, their deadline to complete this is Aug. 9.”
Gatewood said when construction begins in the spring, the field will look like a pit of dirt. The excess dirt will be stored on site for later use. He said it could be used to even the earth in certain places for drainage purposes as well as for reworking the parking lot.
With the project, they plan to pave a road on the northeast corner of the field from the parking lot for the ambulance. There will be parking spaces near the field not only for the ambulance but also for coaches, team equipment and referees, Gatewood said.
Near this road, Gatewood also included in his plans a future project to pave the grassy area in between the parking lot and the track for team charter buses to park.
“This is showing a lot of details that we don’t really need to get into but I’m happy to answer any questions,” Gatewood said.
The press box and grandstand will remain in the same spot, just with the field expanding to the east more. There will be five points for power along the home team, or west, sideline and three along the eastern sideline. Gatewood also said there would be a water source along the 50-yard-line as well.
Under the turf, there is an angular drainage system which would evacuate water and moisture toward the drainage swale underneath the northeastern parking lot. They will also be salvaging the old goal posts and will include something to attach soccer goals to so they would not move.
Based on these plans, Gatewood seemed confident that the project would be able to stay under $2.1 million as budgeted.
The board approved a new small engines class for Waverly Middle School replacing the medals class. WMS Principal Ross Ricenbaw introduced the proposal during board reports explaining to the board that it would line up better with the trade classes offered at Waverly High School.
Later in the meeting, the board was able to take action on the topic. Langdon, exuberantly clapping prior to roll call, expressed her enthusiasm about the class change.