Board hears stadium design updates

Since the field is wider to accommodate soccer, there will also be yellow lines distinguishing the soccer field from the football field.

On the north side of the field, the semicircle will not be turf and will be the location for different track events like high jump. On the south side of the field, the semicircle will be turf.

The field design could be subject to change as there were two other options and Gatewood said it was not finalized.

Gatewood also reviewed the timeline with the board. He said that they hope to get bids out by Jan. 20 and back by Feb. 22. Construction would likely start in April.

“That’s sort of an early start,” Gatewood said. “Weather cooperating, their deadline to complete this is Aug. 9.”

Gatewood said when construction begins in the spring, the field will look like a pit of dirt. The excess dirt will be stored on site for later use. He said it could be used to even the earth in certain places for drainage purposes as well as for reworking the parking lot.