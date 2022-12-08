 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blankets for Friendship Home

Members of Ceresco UMC recently gathered for an evening of fellowship and to make blankets which will be donated to families staying at Friendship Home in Lincoln. Friendship Home’s mission exists to support, shelter and advocate for survivors of domestic violence and their children.

