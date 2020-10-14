Bassinger, Hummel campaign for council

WAVERLY – With Waverly City Council member Chad Neuhalfen opting not to run for re-election, this leaves his spot in Ward 1 open. Kyle Bassinger and Aaron Hummel are running for this seat.
Currently retired, Bass-inger has lived in Waverly for 30 years and previously has spent four years on the council from 2000 to 2004. Bassinger said he served in the Air Force and National Guard for four years prior to being on the fire department. He also said he was on the Waverly Fire Department for a number of years.
Hummel has lived in Waverly all his life and has served as the city’s emergency services coordinator for a little under two years as well as working for Truck Center Companies at the corporate office.
After graduating from Waverly High School in 1993, Hummel joined the Marine Corps and served until coming back to Waverly in 1997. When he came back, he joined the fire department and volunteered there for 21 years. He said he’s been on several different committees as well as the Waverly Planning Commission.
Bassinger said that his motivation behind running comes from the spending he sees from the council currently. He said he wants to be able to reduce expenditures in regards to the new aquatic center and potential fire hall project and stop increasing water and sewer fees each year.
“I don’t think that needs to be done every year,” Bassinger said.
Hummel said that it was the right time for him to run for council and that he feels this position will help him be a part of the major growth Waverly is and has been experiencing.
He also said that Waverly’s growth is an issue within the community right now because it’s getting to a point where the city needs to decide how to grow and to what degree of expansion. Hummel hopes his capacity to listen to his constituents will help this determination.
“Me living here my entire life does not mean that I will make be a better council member than the next person. Graduating from Wa-
verly High School does not mean that I’m going to be a better councilperson and me being in the Marine Corps does not mean that I might be a better councilperson,” Hummel said. “But my ability to listen to what others have to say is my ability to really care.”
In the other city races on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot, Dave Nielson is running unopposed for the city council seat in Ward 2 and Bill Gerdes is running unopposed for mayor.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!