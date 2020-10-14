Bassinger, Hummel campaign for council

WAVERLY – With Waverly City Council member Chad Neuhalfen opting not to run for re-election, this leaves his spot in Ward 1 open. Kyle Bassinger and Aaron Hummel are running for this seat.

Currently retired, Bass-inger has lived in Waverly for 30 years and previously has spent four years on the council from 2000 to 2004. Bassinger said he served in the Air Force and National Guard for four years prior to being on the fire department. He also said he was on the Waverly Fire Department for a number of years.

Hummel has lived in Waverly all his life and has served as the city’s emergency services coordinator for a little under two years as well as working for Truck Center Companies at the corporate office.

After graduating from Waverly High School in 1993, Hummel joined the Marine Corps and served until coming back to Waverly in 1997. When he came back, he joined the fire department and volunteered there for 21 years. He said he’s been on several different committees as well as the Waverly Planning Commission.

Bassinger said that his motivation behind running comes from the spending he sees from the council currently. He said he wants to be able to reduce expenditures in regards to the new aquatic center and potential fire hall project and stop increasing water and sewer fees each year.