ATVs, UTVs, golf carts now street legal in Eagle

EAGLE – The new year brings with it a new ordinance for the Village of Eagle and the freedom for residents to legally drive four-wheelers around town, as long as the vehicles are registered with the village clerk.
The Eagle Board of Trustees approved an ordinance in October to allow residents to register for licenses to operate ATVs, UTVs and golf carts on village streets. Applications for registration are being accepted at the Eagle Village Office (747 S. Second St.) as of Jan. 3.
The new measure comes as a result of village residents voicing their support throughout 2021, said Village Clerk Nick Nystrom. Proponents pointed to other nearby communities that have similar ordinances in place, such as Bennet and Waverly.
“It was kind of something that was always just mentioned a little bit in passing,” Nystrom said. “But a relatively large group of individuals finally came together to get on the same page and said, ‘Hey, we really want to see this happen.’”
To apply for an ATV, UTV or golf cart license, residents must pay a $75 registration fee (to be paid yearly), present a valid Class O driver’s license and provide proof of insurance on the vehicle. The ordinance requires that the vehicle display a license plate and a safety flag provided by the village office.
Nystrom said Eagle had an ATV ordinance in the past, but it was removed because of issues with citizens not obeying the regulations. He said even without an ordinance in place, he’s seen minors and children driving the vehicles and operators driving recklessly.
“We’re hoping that having something in place, black and white, gives law enforcement the ammunition and the skills to hopefully combat this,” Nystrom said.
Penalties for not complying with the ordinance include impoundment, license suspensions or revocation of an operator’s registration. The ordinance’s full provisions are available at eaglene.gov.
Nystrom said the village has been in contact with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department about how to enforce the ordinance.
“It sounds like they’re willing to help us combat this and help us keep it all in line,” Nystrom said.
If rules are followed, Nystrom said Eagle residents will have the freedom to make a quick trip to Casey’s or Dollar General, or take a ride to a ball game without having to get in the car.
“I think, at the end of the day, (the board) kind of looked at it as ‘If the public wants it, we’ll give it a shot and see if they can follow the rules. If they can’t, it can be taken away just as easy as it was granted,’” Nystrom said. “We’re not a heavily dense traffic community, so in theory it should work out OK.”
