ATVs, UTVs, golf carts now street legal in Eagle

Nystrom said Eagle had an ATV ordinance in the past, but it was removed because of issues with citizens not obeying the regulations. He said even without an ordinance in place, he’s seen minors and children driving the vehicles and operators driving recklessly.

“We’re hoping that having something in place, black and white, gives law enforcement the ammunition and the skills to hopefully combat this,” Nystrom said.

Penalties for not complying with the ordinance include impoundment, license suspensions or revocation of an operator’s registration. The ordinance’s full provisions are available at eaglene.gov.

Nystrom said the village has been in contact with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department about how to enforce the ordinance.

“It sounds like they’re willing to help us combat this and help us keep it all in line,” Nystrom said.

If rules are followed, Nystrom said Eagle residents will have the freedom to make a quick trip to Casey’s or Dollar General, or take a ride to a ball game without having to get in the car.