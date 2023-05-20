WAVERLY – The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is pleased to announce the student recipients of the Spring 2023 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) Academic All-State Awards. Since 2006 this NSAA Awards Program has recognized students who meet the criteria for nomination by their school in the season of their activity.

Each year the NSAA and the NCPA recognize students during Fall, Winter, and Spring Seasons who are nominated by their schools for their individual academic excellence, leadership, and significant contributions in their NSAA activity.

Raymond Central: Tate Roubal – Baseball; Josie Lahm and Alyssa Monnier – Music; Aleyna Cuttlers – Girls Soccer; Isaak Fredrickson and Wyatt Svoboda – Boys Track and Field and Quincy Cotter and Izabella Thornburg – Girls Track and Field.

Waverly: Baseball – Chase Dittenber and Garrett Rine; Boys Golf – Grey Klucas and Royce Klucas; Journalism – Jadyn Converse and Austin Ockinga; Music – Brysen Adams and Marisa Gross; Boys Soccer – Dominic Delahoyde and Jonathan Martin; Girls Soccer – Lily Krajewski and Kennedy Smith; Girls Tennis – Mallory Kreikemeier and Seanna MacDonald; Boys Track and Field – Preston Harms and Landon Scott; Girls Track and Field – Jaelyn Dicke and Mya Dubas; Unified Track and Field – Ellie Bentjen and Anton Folds.