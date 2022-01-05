Area rebounds in 2021, but COVID still remains

COVID-19 vaccines and masks will not be required by Raymond Central Public Schools proposed Safe Return to School plan for the 2021-2022 school year. After discussions of the proposed plan during the Raymond Central Public Schools Board of Education meeting on July 14, the draft was published on the website along with a quick survey for public feedback.

Lori Springer entered a plea of not guilty in Saunders County Court on July 14 to charges to theft by unlawful taking, unlawful acts – depriving or obtaining property or services and official misconduct. She was arrested after an investigation into alleged illegal purchases made while she was director of the Valparaiso Public Library.

The 44th annual Camp Creek Machinery and Threshing Show was held July 17 at the Camp Creek showgrounds in Waverly. The event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Waverly Runza® Restaurant and employees were honored with the Store of the Year title. The Store of the Year award is presented to Runza® Restaurant locations that surpass the field in achievement of sales goals, commitment to great customer service, and the food quality must be outstanding. The store received a large trophy to display.