Area rebounds in 2021, but COVID still remains

WAVERLY – The COVID-19 pandemic continued to have an effect on the Waverly area in the second half of 2021. But there were also signs of rebounding from the pandemic with community celebrations and other activities in the summer, fall and winter months.
July
Sheri Verkamp and Ali Shull started the Davey Park Renovation Committee at the end of 2019 until COVID-19 halted all organizing. After starting efforts again, they have raised over $20,000 for upgrades at the Davey Park including a new basketball court, play structure and merry-go-round.
Ellie Hula of Raymond qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo. Hula was among the best in the world competing in barrel racing at the Lancaster Event Center.
Waverly’s Bekka Allick was selected to be a part of USA Volleyball’s Indoor Girls U18 National Training Team.
Valparaiso Village Board Member Mike Blazek was recalled during a July 13 special election. There were 175 votes to recall Blazek and 86 to keep him in office.
During the July 13 Waverly City Council meeting, the contract with Quik Dump Refuse for recycling services was terminated.
After opening up the American Legion Juniors B2 District tournament by demolishing Crete 21-3 on July 9, the Empire Netting and Fence junior varsity team achieved a district championship on July 14 over Arlington.
COVID-19 vaccines and masks will not be required by Raymond Central Public Schools proposed Safe Return to School plan for the 2021-2022 school year. After discussions of the proposed plan during the Raymond Central Public Schools Board of Education meeting on July 14, the draft was published on the website along with a quick survey for public feedback.
Lori Springer entered a plea of not guilty in Saunders County Court on July 14 to charges to theft by unlawful taking, unlawful acts – depriving or obtaining property or services and official misconduct. She was arrested after an investigation into alleged illegal purchases made while she was director of the Valparaiso Public Library.
The 44th annual Camp Creek Machinery and Threshing Show was held July 17 at the Camp Creek showgrounds in Waverly. The event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Waverly Runza® Restaurant and employees were honored with the Store of the Year title. The Store of the Year award is presented to Runza® Restaurant locations that surpass the field in achievement of sales goals, commitment to great customer service, and the food quality must be outstanding. The store received a large trophy to display.
On July 31, Waverly Fire and Rescue Department responded to a hazmat level 3 investigation at the Waverly Pool in Wayne Park. Hydrochloric acid, a common pool disinfectant, had leaked onto the ground in the pump room at the pool. WFRD responded with 11 personnel and were at the pool for about two hours until the issue was “isolated and contained within the mechanical room of the facility.”
WFRD was assisted by Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s hazmat team as well as Lincoln Fire Rescue. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy was also in attendance to take care of the public.
The Waverly Empire Netting and Fencing junior baseball team won the Class B State Tournament at home on July 21.
August
Waverly High School began offering boys and girls bowling through the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA). The 2020-2021 school year was the NSAA’s inaugural year sanctioning high school bowling, but WHS opted out of participating because of the global pandemic.
After initially calling to only recommend wearing masks, District 145 will now be requiring students and staff in grades prekindergarten through sixth to wear masks, according to the return to school plan discussed at the Board of Education Aug. 3 meeting.
On Aug. 9, the Raymond Central Public Schools Board of Education held an emergency meeting welcoming guests to speak on whether or not to alter the district’s return to school plan to include a mask requirement for children under the age of 12. The board approved maintaining the district’s current return to school plan, sans any kind of mask requirement. However, after an emergency board meeting on Aug. 23, the board authorized school administration to implement the Lincoln-Lancaster County Directed Health Measures, which included mask mandates until Sept. 30.
Waverly High School will resume competition in one-act play production after an absence of seven years.
September
Jennifer Joakim of Valparaiso was sworn in to serve as the Saunders County Attorney on Sept. 1. She replaced Joe Dobesh, who moved out of the state.
District 145 Board of Education on Sept. 6 adopted the $28,125,362 budget. This year’s budget is $762,014 higher than the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget. This is a 2.78% increase from last year. Around 40 members of the public also attended the meeting to talk about masks, which has become a hot-button issue in the district since Aug. 7 when the district informed parents and staff that masks will be required for students under the age of 12 years old upon a recommendation from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD). During the hour-long open forum portion of the meeting, 17 people spoke about the topic, with only one speaking for masks.
A recall was filed Sept. 7 to remove District 145 Board of Education President Andy Grosshan. The recall was filed by Rebecca Kellner-Ratzlaff.
At the Sept. 13 meeting, the Waverly City Council approved an operating budget totaling $36,120,932 with a property tax of $0.341264 per $100 of valuation. The total tax request is a 13% increase from the previous budget year of $1,354,616.
A donation of $10,000 from the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund was provided on Sept. 14 to put the finishing touches on a new picnic shelter at Waverly’s Lawson Park.
Adam Schutte was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with second-degree arson after allegedly dousing his Raymond area home with gasoline and lighting it on fire with a candle. No one was injured in the fire, but the $161,000 home was a total loss.
With COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, hospitalizations and deaths still at high levels, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced Sept. 30 that the local Directed Health Measure (DHM) that was set to expire Sept. 30 has been extended through Oct. 28. There are no changes to the DHM that took effect Aug. 26.
October
The total assessed value for property in the Waverly school district rose by over 8%, pushing the number over $2 billion and helping to reduce the total tax levy by nearly 2.5 cents. The District 145 Board of Education passed the 2021-22 budget and property tax resolution on Oct. 4 after holding public hearings for both. Budget documents indicate the property valuation rose 8.19%, increasing from $1,872,523,671 in 2020-21 to $2,025,886,806 for the current budget year.
The Waverly High School FFA chapter and Frontier Co-op worked together on Oct. 4 to pack bags to give to the farmers in and around the Waverly area.
Waverly High School Strength and Conditioning Coach Anthony Harms was inducted in the University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Oct. 8.
For the first time in two years, the Waverly girls golf team had a girl compete at the State Girls Golf Meet in Scottsbluff. The girl representing the Vikings was Tia Phaisan after earning a fourth-place finish by shooting a 93 at the Class B-1 District meet at the Beatrice Country Club. At state, Phaisan fell just short of medal contention.
Interim Superintendent Lynn Johnson was offered a permanent contract by the Raymond Central Board of Education on Oct. 13. The contract has a provision that will allow Johnson to remain for a third year if she chooses.
The Waverly cross country team had three runners compete in the Class B State Cross Country Championships at the Kearney Country Club on Oct. 22. Shianne Benker had the top performance for the Vikings getting 46th in the girls race, while Millie Waldo got 67th and Daniel Kasparek earned 74th in the boys race.
Two Raymond teenagers are members of the Lancaster Composite Mountain Bike Team that recently won the 2021 State Championship of Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League at Branched Oak Lake on Oct. 23. Nettie Lunquist of Raymond, a home school student, is one of the freshmen racers on the team made up of Lancaster County residents. Mischa Lunquist, also of Raymond, is also a team member.
Because COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations remained at high levels, local regulations requiring the wearing of masks in public places in Lancaster County were extended another month, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD). The LLCHD announced Oct. 26 that the local Directed Health Measure (DHM) that was set to expire Oct. 28 has been extended through Nov. 24.
The Waverly Vikings defeated Grand Island Northwest 59-13 in the first round of the Class B State Football Playoffs on Oct. 29.
For the fourth time in four years, the Waverly volleyball team is marching on to the State Volleyball Tournament. They qualified after defeating Bennington 25-19, 25-15, and 25-13 during the B-3 District Final on Oct. 30 in Waverly.
November
A Bellevue man caused an estimated $35,000 in damage after driving through a fence on the grounds of Waverly Public Schools on Nov. 7. Jordan Jacobs, 22, was arrested.
The Waverly volleyball team dropped a heartbreaker in five sets (25-15, 25- 21, 22-25, 19-25 and 12-15) to Omaha Skutt in the semifinals of the Class B State Volleyball Tournament late on Nov. 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Bekka Allick had 37 kills in the loss. The Vikings knocked off Grand Island Northwest in the opening round 25-20-25-18, 25-19 two days earlier.
Bennington ended Waverly’s quest for the state football title with a 41-0 shutout on the road Nov. 5.
Seven Waverly citizens have answered the call to advise the mayor and city council on the proposed municipal building/ fire station. At the Waverly City Council meeting on Nov. 9, Ken Ellis, Adam Goodman, Patricia Heather, Tony Larson, John Lewis, Cole Stark and Shauna Walker were approved for the Mayor’s Municipal Building/Fire Station Advisory Committee.
Siblings Cody Johnson and Madison Johnson of Waverly High School were selected for the Nebraska All-State Band this year. Cody, a junior, was selected for the trumpet, while his sister, Madison, a freshman, plays the flute. Each year, approximately 3,000 of the best high school musicians in the state audition for the Nebraska All-State Band, Chorus, Jazz Band and Orchestra, which are sponsored by the Nebraska Music Educators Association. Selection as a member of one of these groups is one of the highest music honors attainable in Nebraska.
The Raymond Central Public Schools Board of Education voted Nov. 10 to end the requirement for students to wear masks at all the elementary schools in Valparaiso and Ceresco as of Nov. 24.
December
Recycling, reducing and reusing is resuming in Eagle now that the village’s new recycling center is open to the public. The center is located outside the Eagle Village Office at 747 S. Second Street and opened on Dec. 1.
Sawyer Riese, 11, of Waverly was selected on Dec. 2 to join the 2022 Estonia World Wrestling Tour, which will take him on a trip to Europe with about a dozen other young wrestlers to learn from Olympic-style wrestling coaches in Estonia, Finland and possibly Russia. At the end of the two-week trip, the group will compete in the largest wrestling tournament in Europe, the Tallinn Open, which involves up to 2,700 participants.
Colton Arias of Ceresco repeated his 2019 victory on the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” by topping three other past champions and winning a second grand prize of $10,000. The episode aired Dec. 8.
Little Miss Eagle 2022 Monroe Denton and Miss Eagle 2022 Kilee Newell were crowned Dec. 11 at Eagle Elementary.
Gerald F. Socha, 70, died Dec. 13 in a blaze in his house near Raymond. Faulty electrical components caused the fire.
At the Waverly City Council meeting on Dec. 14, City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said that Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively had recommended that Waverly keep its wards the same because the populations had not changed substantially enough to warrant a change in the ward boundaries.
At a special meeting on Dec. 20, the Waverly Board of Education approved new ward boundaries. The new boundaries will not go into effect until May or November 2022, depending on how many candidates challenge for school board seats in the May primaries.