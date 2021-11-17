Appointed committee will advise on Municipal Building/Fire Station

WAVERLY – Seven Waverly citizens have answered the call to advise the mayor and city council on the proposed municipal building/fire station.

At the Waverly City Council meeting on Nov. 9, Ken Ellis, Adam Goodman, Patricia Heather, Tony Larson, John Lewis, Cole Stark and Shauna Walker were approved for the Mayor’s Municipal Building/Fire Station Advisory Committee.

According to items provided in the city council agenda packet, the committee will advise the mayor and city council during all phases of development of the proposed facility, which will house the municipal offices and the fire station.

A new fire station is needed because of a lack of space in the current facility. Similar issues at the existing municipal building, which prompted the proposal to possibly combine the two facilities into one structure.

The committee’s first task will be to review the proposals received from planning/engineering/architectural firms to conduct a study to determine the need for the facility. The city council budgeted $25,000 in the 2021-22 fiscal year for the study.