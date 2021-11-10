Alvo village board sued by trial attorney

Recall organizers claim that Langer has misused his position for personal gain and had a conflict of interest in serving on the board while running the tire recycling business. The allegations against LaPage were that she misappropriated village funds and “actively disengaged” from her duties.

The Cass County Election Office certified in September that enough voters had signed petitions to call a recall election. But the Village Board voted 5-0 at its Oct. 5 meeting against calling the election.

County Election Commissioner Linn Moore said both Langer and LaPage participated in the vote, when they should have recused themselves because the matter involved them. Both Moore and Domina say state election law is clear: If enough voters sign a recall petition, then a village board or city council must call a recall election. It is not discretionary, Moore said in an interview and Domina said in the lawsuit.

On Nov. 1, LaPage told a reporter that she was unaware of any lawsuit. Langer said he voted against holding the recall election because he didn’t want Alvo taxpayers paying for what he considered a “personal vendetta.”