Allo breaks ground in Waverly

WAVERLY – Waverly citizens have called for more fiber internet options for several years, and many have hoped specifically for ALLO Fiber, the internet services company based in western Nebraska.

ALLO already offers its services in eastern Nebraska cities like Ashland, La Vista, Papillion and Lincoln, and in August, the firm received final approval from the Waverly City Council to begin building its fiber infrastructure in the city’s right-of-ways.

“We have received many requests for ALLO services from Waverly,” said ALLO Director of Ethical Engagement Dave Miller in a press release. “We are very excited to bring our world-class infrastructure and exceptional customer service to the residents and businesses of this growing community.”

On Oct. 3, representatives from ALLO and the city met at the Waverly water tower for a groundbreaking ceremony, and construction has since begun in the first phase of bringing the company’s 2.3-gigabit service to town.

According to ALLO’s website, construction will begin on the land north of U.S. Highway 6, followed by the land south of the highway. The network will come online starting in the summer of 2023.

During the construction phase, ALLO will build underground pathways for fiber conduit to travel from so-called distribution points. The pathways generally exist in city rights-of-way, near streets and through alleys. The company’s website says ALLO will give construction notices via social media, yard signs, letter mail and notes placed on front doors.

An expansion of ALLO’s services to Waverly had been prevented by a lack of fiber infrastructure in the city. But a recent initiative by the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners to extend fiber infrastructure throughout the county made bringing service to Waverly a worthwhile venture.

“The Lancaster County project to bring conduit across the county has helped us be able to come out here and serve Waverly in a more cost-effective manner,” said ALLO engineer Al Schroeder at a Waverly City Council Meeting in August.

Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes said ALLO’s expansion to Waverly will be a welcome addition to the city’s internet options, for city officials and citizens.

“The City of Waverly is excited that ALLO is finally ready to provide their services to us,” Gerdes said in the ALLO press release. “Residents have been requesting ALLO come to Waverly for several years, and now, progress is being made. ALLO’s high-speed internet should fulfill our residents’ demands, and that will make me happy.”

Pricing information has not yet been made public, but more information on construction and ALLO’s services can be found at allocommunications.com/locations/waverly.

Reach The Waverly News staff at news@newswaverly.com.