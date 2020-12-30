Allick brings Freedom Nets to Waverly

“I had an extra net and I was like, you know, I think they’d love it,” Allick said.

About three years ago, Dea remembers noticing how rusty the metal chains had gotten on the hoops in Waverly. He experimented with a few different options including a cable wire net similar to the Freedom Net which did not last very long. Dea said they ended up going back to metal chain nets.

When Allick contacted Dea about the net in Wayne Park, she also told him her story and the story behind the net’s creation.

“It sounded like something I definitely would be interested in,” Dea said.

Allick said after finding there was no net on the hoops in Brooklyn, she soon learned that the local school was unable to afford nets. This resulted in Allick just wanting to raise some money to purchase the basketball necessity.

But after experimenting with other nets like metal chains with no success, Allick said she looked into more alternative options.

She said she eventually found a vinyl and steel version similar to the current version of Freedom Nets. However, when she tried to attach them to the metal hoop, they didn’t fit. At this point Allick said purchasing these nets had become a community project so she was determined to find a solution.