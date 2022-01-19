Allick becomes second Viking to win Gatorade Player of Year

“They have all been so sweet,” Allick said. “My coach, Terri Neujahr, texted me almost immediately after winning the award, and she was sending me nothing but love and that’s just who she is as a person. It meant a lot because she was doing her best and I think she crushed it in welcoming me and my sister Hannah onto the volleyball program. She was somebody we could feel comfortable enough to go to and that says a lot as a varsity head coach.”

This past season Allick had 442 kills, 341 digs, 50 block, and 40 services aces. She also led the Vikings to the semifinals of the Class B State Volleyball Tournament, where they nearly knocked off the eventual champions from Omaha Skutt.

What made winning the award more special is the adversity Allick had to go through to get to this point.

This past season she fought back from an injury that cut her junior season short and made her question if she would ever get back to full strength on the court. She also found herself not playing her primary position in high school to help the Vikings, which shows how well rounded a volleyball player she really is.