Allick becomes second Viking to win Gatorade Player of Year

WAVERLY – Letting her performance on the court do the talking is the philosophy that Bekka Allick has always taken when it comes to the sport of volleyball.
That mindset has taken Allick, a December Waverly High School graduate and now a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, to incredible heights with the sport she loves, which includes committing to Nebraska before high school, captaining the U18 National Team to a bronze medal at the world championships in 2021 and now winning the 2021-2022 Gatorade Player of the Year for volleyball for the state of Nebraska.
“It feels weird to be considered legitimate, Allick said. “I don’t look into all the politics when it comes to this stuff or the stats for that matter, I just focus on playing and the game in front of me. This is something that nobody can take away from me and I think more emotions will come up once I finally see the banner hung up in the gym.”
Allick is the second volleyball player from Waverly High School to win this award. Back in the 2013-14 season, Olivia Boender won this award as well for the Vikings.
According to Allick, the outpouring of congratulations she has received from the Waverly community has been special. Especially from former Head Coach Terri Neujahr, who helped make the transition into the Viking program for her and her sister Hannah smooth after they transferred to Waverly from Lincoln North Star following their sophomore year.
“They have all been so sweet,” Allick said. “My coach, Terri Neujahr, texted me almost immediately after winning the award, and she was sending me nothing but love and that’s just who she is as a person. It meant a lot because she was doing her best and I think she crushed it in welcoming me and my sister Hannah onto the volleyball program. She was somebody we could feel comfortable enough to go to and that says a lot as a varsity head coach.”
This past season Allick had 442 kills, 341 digs, 50 block, and 40 services aces. She also led the Vikings to the semifinals of the Class B State Volleyball Tournament, where they nearly knocked off the eventual champions from Omaha Skutt.
What made winning the award more special is the adversity Allick had to go through to get to this point.
This past season she fought back from an injury that cut her junior season short and made her question if she would ever get back to full strength on the court. She also found herself not playing her primary position in high school to help the Vikings, which shows how well rounded a volleyball player she really is.
“It felt like I got something taken away from me last year,” Allick said. “All I could think about is I want to get back to playing because I knew that was the only thing that would make me feel better. A huge thanks goes out to Angie Evans at Makovicka Physical Therapy, she helped me so much in being patient and she also pushed me. I felt like I could be honest with her because it’s common for competitive athletes to mellow out injuries.”
Now Allick is ready for the next step in her volleyball journey as she prepares to play for Nebraska. The No. 2 high school prospect for 2022 is excited to start practicing with the Huskers and to continue the growth of her game.
“It feels weird that it’s finally happening and things are in motion,” Allick said. “I think getting to play for a school that has had greats like Jordan Larson is just crazy, but at the same time, it is a little intimidating. I really have no expectations for myself, but I am aware that others have expectations of me. It’s going to be fun to get back and see something new, it’s like I leveled up. This is going to be a huge opportunity for me to learn some valuable stuff and to keep improving my skill set.”
Two other incoming Husker volleyball recruits received the Gatorade Player of the Year Award for their states as well. Maggie Mendelson won the award for Utah and Bergen Reilly was the South Dakota player of the year.
