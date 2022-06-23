Allick and U.S. win gold at Pan American Cup

BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO- The United States women volleyball U21 squad just wrapped up winning the Pan American Cup in Baja California Sur, Mexico on June 12. The U.S. accomplished this by posting a 5-0 record and knocking off Argentina 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, and 25-14 in the finals.

Playing a crucial part in the success of the U.S. against Argentina was future Husker and Waverly graduate Bekka Allick. The middle blocker added 14 points on 12 kills and had two blocks as well.

“Going into the third set after losing the second, our minds were set on working hard, focusing on the controllable, and loving hard on each other because we are all such competitive, independent strong women that uplift one another,” Allick said. “When I’m given the opportunity, I always take advantage, everyone gets their moments, and I’m on a great team.”

Other wins for the U.S. in the tournament came against Costa Rica (25-8, 25-4, 25-8), Canada (25-17, 25-19, 25-22), Argentina (25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 27-25), and Chile (25-11, 25-13, 25-9).

Against Chile, Allick had five blocks and she racked up two kills, five blocks, and once ace in the first match with Argentina in pool play. In the first round against Costa Rica, Allick registered six kills and against Canada, she had two kills and one ace.

This is the second time the U.S. has won the title and the first since 2017. Both the U.S. Women (5-0) and Argentina (4-2) qualified for the 2023 FIVB U21 World Championship.