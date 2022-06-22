Adams takes home GPAC Tournament MVP

SEWARD, Neb. – One of the top leadoff men and second baseman in the nation, Jay Adams pulled in All-America accolades, as announced by the NAIA on Tuesday (June 7). Adams was recognized as a 2022 Honorable Mention All-American following a season that saw him lead the Concordia University Baseball team to a GPAC tournament championship and within a game of an NAIA World Series berth. Adams joined former teammates Jake Fosgett (2021) and Nick Little (2018) as recent Honorable Mention All-America award winners.

A two-time First Team All-GPAC honoree, Adams led all GPAC players with a school record 86 hits in 2022. The Waverly, Neb., native also broke the program’s single season record for runs scored with 67. In addition, Adams batted .371 with 14 doubles, 18 home runs, 65 RBIs, a .440 on-base percentage, .664 slugging percentage and 15 stolen bases in 58 games this past season. At second base, Adams successfully fielded 228 of 235 (.970) chances. In memorable postseason performances, Adams delivered walk-off RBI singles to beat Northwestern and Jamestown (GPAC title game) and produced a 6-for-6, three-homer effort in a blowout of Briar Cliff. Adams set the table for a potent lineup that reset program single season records for home runs (113) and runs scored (516).

Adams has appeared in 132 collegiate games as a Bulldog and has batted .367 (187-for-510) with 34 doubles, 23 home runs, 121 RBIs, 60 walks and 26 stolen bases. Over the three seasons (partial 2020 campaign) Adams has played, Concordia has gone a combined 96-36-1 with two national tournament appearances, including an NAIA World Series trip in 2021.