4-H Club gives youth with special needs chance to show lambs

LINCOLN – The Unified Showing 4-H club gives youth with special needs the opportunity to show lambs.

Now in its second year, the club empowers youth with special needs by pairing them with buddies who ensure the safety of the youth showman and lamb. There will be a selection process for both showmen (ages 8 to 18) and buddies (ages 14 to 18). Applications are due by Saturday, Feb. 14.

The club will aim to have meetings once a month, and parents and siblings are welcome to attend. During the summer, practices will be held once a week at project leader Allison Walbrecht’s farm in southwest Lincoln. Youth will practice with their designated lamb that Allison’s family owns. These practices will be approximately an hour and include the showmen having the opportunity to lead their animals around, bathe, feed and learn about them. Buddies will be at the practices and accompany the showmen. Family members have the option of staying on-site with their child.

At the end of the summer, the showmen will be able to see their hard work pay off at the 4-H Sheep Show during the Lancaster County Super Fair. The club will have its own class, and the judge will ask youth questions about their lamb and themselves.

For more information about the club or to request an application form, contact Walbrecht via the Unified Showing Facebook group or email amnwalbrecht@gmail.com.