2020 will be known as year to remember

Last year, triple digit heat and storms put a damper on the 2019 Camp Creek Antique Machinery and Threshing Show. But a year later, a virus shut the show down completely. The organization announced that the 2020 show was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show would have been celebrating its 44th year on July 18 and 19.

The show wasn’t the only annual event held at the showgrounds that succumbed to the pandemic. The May 16 Swap Meet was cancelled, as was the Community Fun Run on June 27, the July 17 Tractor Ride and the popular Camp Creek Railroaders Fall Show, which was scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13.

The Waverly City Council made a tough decision to keep the city pool closed for the rest of the year. During its June 9 meeting, the council voted to 3-1 to not open the pool, which has not opened yet this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.