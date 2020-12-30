2020 will be known as year to remember

WAVERLY – Many have called 2020 a year to remember, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the presidential election and so many other events filling the 365-day period.
While these events affected the Waverly area, many other local events had just as great an impact. Here’s what happened in the first half of 2020 in The News’ coverage area.
January
Aging Partners now offers qualified Lancaster County residents who live outside of the Lincoln City limits the opportunity to receive home-delivered meals. Qualifying seniors may receive up to five meals per week. The meals are sent via a shipping service (FedEx or UPS) and arrive refrigerated. Voluntary contributions are appreciated but not required for the meals.
The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners held public hearings on Jan. 21 to discuss a proposed campground near Davey.
Dave and Jolene Queen of Lincoln were planning to build a large campground on a 45-acre parcel on the southwest corner of Highway 77 and Davey Road.
The project would have up to 240 campsites with water and electrical hookups, management and operational facilities such as a registration/check-in office and store and amenities like a swimming pool, playground and sports fields.
A group of neighboring landowners formed an opposition group called Citizens for Protection of Rural Life (CPR Life). In a press release, the group said it has appealed the decision by the Lancaster County Planning Commission to recommend approval of a special permit for the project. The decision came after a six-hour meeting on Dec. 4.
The Raymond Central Board of Education voted to intervene in a lawsuit regarding a proposed chicken barn near the junior-senior high school. Sunset Poultry and Wayne and Charlene Greve are suing Lancaster County and the Board of Commissioners to reverse their decision not to allow a special permit for an eight-barn poultry farm operation that would be located about a mile from the school. The commissioners voted 3-2 to deny the permit last November. A month earlier, the Lancaster County Planning Commission approved the project.
The Raymond Central Mustang wrestling team finished fourth at the Capitol Conference Tournament at Wahoo High School on Jan. 25. Raymond Central scored 123.5 points at the meet. The Mustangs finished with one champion and four runner-up finishes over the weekend.
The Waverly Viking wrestling team fell in dual action at the hands of Raymond Central on Jan. 28 in Raymond by a score of 52-24. The dual loss dropped the Viking record to 5-14 on the season. After losing to the Mustangs, the Vikings returned to action on Saturday at the Eastern Midland Conference Championships at Elkhorn High School. The Vikings finished sixth at the conference meet after scoring 87 team points. Viking grapplers Trae Greve and Evan Canoyer were crowned conference champions.
February
Raymond Central Public Schools announced its partnership with Civic Nebraska to serve the district’s families and elementary students with a Before and After School Program to be launched in August at the Ceresco and Valparaiso elementary attendance centers.
Before 57 individuals arrived at Camp Ashland on Feb. 7 to be quarantined for possible exposure to the coronavirus, health officials assured residents in Lancaster County that they had very little risk of getting infected with the virus.
The Shrine Bowl of Nebraska Board of Directors released the rosters for the 62nd Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game. Area students chosen for the North team include Mason Nieman of Waverly.
The Raymond Central Mustang wrestling team competed in the Nebraska School Activities Association State Dual Championships for the first time in school history on Feb. 8.
Waverly junior Evan Canoyer was crowned the 170-pound Class B champion at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha on Feb. 22. Canoyer, who finished second last season as a sophomore in the same weight class, was able to seal the deal in his final match as a junior.
Waverly’s 126-pound junior Trae Greve finished at the state meet with a record of 1-2 in Omaha. Greve scored a 10-5 decision over Dylan Hubbard of Lexington in the first round of consolations. His 1-2 finish ended his junior campaign with a record of 27-9.
Four Raymond Central wrestlers qualified for the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships and three of them came away with runner-up medals. Junior Mitch Albrecht added to his state medal count after bringing home the silver medal in the 120-pound weight division in Class C. Logan Bryce, a 132-pound sophomore, also finished second in Omaha after falling to top-ranked Quentyn Frank of Amherst in Saturday’s final 8-3. Bryce finished 3-1 in Omaha and capped his sophomore year with a record of 43-5. Mustang 152-pound sophomore Conner Kreikemeier took home the silver medal after dropping a 10-4 decision at the hands of Sutton junior Joseph Hinrichs.
On Feb. 11, the Valparaiso Village Board of Trustees met to discuss issues with stray cats in the village. A group of people expressed interest in forming a committee to work on the issue.
Desiree Rezac has always loved to bake, and now she has taken her passion to a place where the bakery is on wheels. She recently opened the Bread and Butter Bakery food truck.
On Feb. 4, Waverly FFA members headed to Central Community College in Columbus to take a third swing at qualifying teams for state competition. The Welding team, consisting of Josh Harper, Cole Leuenburger, Haven Piening, and Conrad Schroeder placed 1st overall, qualifying for state. Harper, Leuenburger and Piening placed first in each of their respective divisions. The Livestock Management team of Makenzie Brehm, Haven Piening, Claire Rolf and Audrey Sorensen placed second and qualifying for state.
The final team to qualify that day was the Poultry Evaluation team of Tucker Hespe, Jackson Reiter, Claire Rolf and Audrey Sorensen place second and qualifying for state. Sorensen was first place individual overall. The Ag Communications team of Kaylee Binder, Makenzie Brehm, Claire Rolf and Audrey Sorensen also qualified for state based on their media plan submission.
March
Southeast Community College will add men’s and women’s soccer to its sports roster this fall.
Former Waverly student Alex Scheuler will coach the men.
Nebraska reported its first case of COVID-19 on March 6. A 36-year-old Omaha woman was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. She attended a Special Olympics event in Fremont on Feb. 29. Waverly Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said no students or staff from District 145 attended the event and the district has not canceled or rescheduled any events that include the public. However, a week later the school district extended spring break. School was scheduled to begin again on March 30.
The district again extended the school closure through March, sending home packets of homework for remote learning.
At the March 16 meeting of the Raymond Central Board of Education, Dr. Derrick Joel said he did not see school resuming on March 30 as originally planned.
The Nebraska Schools Activities Association suspended practices until March 30 and competitions until April 2. Statewide academic assessments normally held in the spring have been suspended by the NDE.
These announcements were made as Gov. Pete Ricketts began issuing recommendations to limit the number of people at public events and gatherings.
The Village of Greenwood has taken steps not only to protect its citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to help those who are affected. At an emergency meeting on March 16, the village board of trustees voted to close the library, fire hall, community center, gazebo and playground until further notice.
Caitlin Makovicka’s three-month study abroad trip to Italy was cut short by COVID-19. The Morningside College junior returned home a month early after she and her parents, Laura and Alan Makovicka, came to Italy for a visit. After returning to their Ceresco home, the family was quarantined.
On March 29, a fire truck originally owned by the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department made its way back to its hometown after a 65-year trip around eastern Nebraska. The 1934 Ford Model BB fire truck was purchased from the Omaha Fire Department, which had owned it for several years.
April
Educator and Waverly boys basketball coach Ryan Reeder has resigned from his teaching position at Waverly High School, but will remain on as high school basketball coach. Reeder has spent the last six years teaching special education at Waverly High School and coaching the boy’s high school basketball team. Reeder will take on a full time position with Supreme Court Basketball, an organization which provides basketball instruction to players at all ages and skill levels. Supreme Court Basketball was founded in 2008 by Matt Cumro and is based out of Lincoln.
The Waverly City Council approved a memorandum of understanding on April 14 regarding a demonstration farm that will look at nitrate use in farming.
One person was arrested following a pursuit that began in Lincoln and ended near Waverly on April 26. Fuad Al Dhary, 19, of Lincoln, was observed by state troopers street racing at 63rd and O streets in Lincoln. After initiating a traffic stop, one of the vehicles fled. The vehicle lost control, went down an embankment and crashed on Highway 6 under the I-80 bridge at the Waverly Interchange.
The Waverly City Council rejected a bid to replace the degritter building during its meeting on April 28, which was held virtually using a teleconferencing app. The city received a bid from Philip Carkoski Construction and
Trenching Inc. of Loup City totaling $359,902.50 to build a block building roughly the size of a one-car garage, including electrical and mechanical work, demolition of the old building and adding an underground grit pump suction line.
May
The District 145 Board of Education has hired Shannon Furstenau to be the new assistant principal at Waverly High School. The school board approved the hiring during its meeting on May 6. The school board also discussed staffing and extracurricular assignments during the meeting. Three teachers tendered their resignations, which were approved by the board. They are Tracy McCoy, speech, Eagle Elementary; Ann Rieker, fifth grade teacher, Eagle Elementary and Natalie Madsen, social studies, Waverly High School.
The Waverly City Council authorized the mayor to sign an agreement with School District 145 for the purchase of a small parcel of land. The council approved the authorization at its May 12 meeting, which was conducted using a virtual meeting
platform. The .3 acres of land is adjacent to the Riley Second Addition to North 140th Street. It will be used for the public purchase of public roadway and right-of-way.
During the May 13 Primary Election, voters passed two initiatives regarding the proposed aquatic center, which would replace the city’s aging pool. One initiative approved a $3.5 million bond to pay for a portion of the project. The other raises the city sales and use tax by a half-cent to pay for the bond.
The spread of COVID-19 continues in Lancaster, Cass and Saunders counties. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reported additional 34 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on May 24, bringing the community total to 1,090. There are a reported 20 cases of COVID-19 tied to the Smart Chicken plant in Waverly. Five cases were identified last week by contact tracers from LLCDH, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. The report did not state whether these individuals lived in Waverly or the surrounding area.
June
Waverly leads the state with the highest percentage of responses to the 2020 U.S. Census, according to the U.S Census Bureau. Just over 80% of Waverly’s population has completed the census form which was mailed out earlier this year. Of those responses, 78.6% were done via the internet. Nearby Lincoln shows 73% of citizens filling out the census information.
The Waverly High School Class of 2020 got graduation ceremony after all. The administration authorized an in-person graduation ceremony in Viking Stadium on June 14. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the school district to postpone the commencement ceremony originally scheduled for May 16.
Last year, triple digit heat and storms put a damper on the 2019 Camp Creek Antique Machinery and Threshing Show. But a year later, a virus shut the show down completely. The organization announced that the 2020 show was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show would have been celebrating its 44th year on July 18 and 19.
The show wasn’t the only annual event held at the showgrounds that succumbed to the pandemic. The May 16 Swap Meet was cancelled, as was the Community Fun Run on June 27, the July 17 Tractor Ride and the popular Camp Creek Railroaders Fall Show, which was scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13.
The Waverly City Council made a tough decision to keep the city pool closed for the rest of the year. During its June 9 meeting, the council voted to 3-1 to not open the pool, which has not opened yet this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Waverly school board plans to spend nearly $300,000 to purchase new laptop computers so all students in grade kindergarten through 12th can be issued a computer, with an eye to the possibility that remote learning may need to be implemented to start the 2020-2021 school year. The District 145 Board of Education met in a special meeting on June 17 at Waverly High School to discuss the proposal. The board approved purchasing Chromebooks with touchscreen capability for high school students, repurposing devices used at the high school for students in grades 3 to 8 and continuing to provide families with students in kindergarten through second grade with touchscreen devices that can be checked out. The cost of the plan is $298,647.00.