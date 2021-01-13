2020 brings much success to Raymond business 

West Mill Flowers also offered more workshops in 2020, including bouquet making workshops and four wreath making workshops during the holidays. In the past, Becca said they have just sold wreaths, but with the pandemic they have learned that their customers are looking to acquire new skills.

“People are hungry for entertainment,” Becca said.

Becca said they hope to potentially host a charcuterie board class with the help of Tom’s business because so many customers have asked for something to do during winter.

West Mill Flowers has been collaborating with other small businesses to do more retail things.

“We have this space that we didn’t want exclusively for flowers,” Becca said. “We want it more for the public.”

Becca and Tom are currently resting and reconfiguring for the 2021 season. Becca said she recently purchased seeds and bulbs and will be starting with certain plants in a few weeks. With all the success and progress last year, Becca said she’s looking forward to 2021.

“At the end of 2020, we were exhausted,” Becca said. “I’m like, OK, I’m ready to just walk away from it. Now it’s like, OK, rested and recovering and now I’m getting antsy to do it again.”