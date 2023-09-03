Four boys decided to go joy riding around town on their way to school. They came into their classroom late and told the teacher they had a flat tire. It took long enough to make them late. The teacher just nodded her head and said, “I see.” Then she asked them to sit away from each other and write down on a piece of paper which tire was flat?

They got caught in their lie. If you think about it, lying is hard work. When you tell one lie you usually have to tell three more lies to cover up the one and seven more lies to cover up the three. Lying takes up a lot of energy and usually turns out bad. Bitterness and slander take a terrible toll on one’s character and personality. Just look at the faces of those who are bitter and slanderous.

On the other hand, truth, honesty, and kindness bring wholesome rewards. Christ invites us to trade up from old clunker sins that are battered and worn to the model offered by Christ, the new life modeled after God’s love.

I like the whole idea of Trading Up for something better, don’t you? Lying can be replaced by truthfulness. Stealing can be replaced by honest effort and supplying the needs of others.

Cynical and depressing conversation should be exchanged for words of encouragement and hope. And bitterness, anger, wrath, slander and malice should be replaced with kindness, tenderheartedness, and forgiveness.

Careless words do enormous damage, like: ”What’s the matter with you?” “How many times do I have to tell you?” “The trouble with you is…” “You always do that!” “How dumb can you be?” “You never…” Or, “If you’re so smart…” “All you ever do is…” “Why can’t you be like…?” “You look like…” “You’d forget your …if it wasn’t…!”

These are all ready for trading up. How much better are wholesome words like: “You make us all proud.” “I knew you could do it.” “You’re one in a million.” “You have done so much for our church.” “You’re a saint, you really are.” “I could just hug you!”

The Apostle Paul reminds us of the importance of our words in Ephesians 4:29, “Let no unwholesome speech come out of your mouth, but only such as is good for building up the body.” Bad words are like rotten fruit, they are stinky and taste bad. It seems like a lot of people aren’t very careful about the words that come out of their mouth. Positive words, messages of love and grace can have a powerful effect for good and Godly influence.

Prayer: Our Lord, help us to realize the power of trading up from lesser things, clunker sins, to much better. Amen