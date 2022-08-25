Waverly wins home opener against Bluejays

WAVERLY- The Waverly Softball team had an excellent start to the 2022 campaign with a 9-4 victory over Seward at home on August 18. They doubled up the Bluejays in terms of hits in the contest with 10 compared to just five.

Out of the gate, it was Seward who took an early 3-0 in the top of the first. The Vikings responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to cut the deficit to one.

Coming up with a single to left field out of the leadoff position was Malia Thoms. Following in her footsteps was Lily Krajewski with a hit to left field that gave Waverly two baserunners.

A double from Tataum Peery to left field knocked in both Thoms and Krajewski and made it a 3-2 contest in favor of Seward.

The Vikings took their first lead of the contest in the bottom of the second. They were able to put up five runs to give themselves a four run lead.

Starting the inning off with a single back to the pitcher was Olivia Grube and then Alexis Adams got to first with a bunt and error. Next up was Kaylei Denison who doubled to center and scored Grube to tie the game.

For the second time in the contest, Krajewski doubled to left field driving in Adams and Kassie Newell. Later on, Riley McCall bunted and reached on an error that scored Jillian Hind and Krajewski and put Waverly up 7-3.

The score remained the same up until the bottom of the fifth when the Vikings got two more runs. Grube came home when Denison singled to right field and then a sacrifice fly to left field by Thoms scored Adams.

Finishing with two runs batted in and at least one hit were Krajewski, Peery, and Denison. Getting two hits and one RBI was Thoms.

On the mound, Denison pitched all seven innings, gave up three earned runs, and had six strikeouts.