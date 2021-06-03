Waverly welcomes familiar face as new clerk

WAVERLY – The new city clerk is a familiar face around Waverly.

Megan Frye started as the new city clerk at the beginning of May after previous clerk Cheris Cadwell moved to the treasurer position. Frye said she had already been looking for a new job when she saw the position on Facebook.

“I read about it and thought, I can do that,” Frye said. “That would probably be really good.”

She had previously run a daycare for the last 10 years called Megan’s Miracles in Waverly. Frye grew up on her family’s farm in rural Davey where her parents still live, attending District 145 schools until she graduated from Waverly High School in 2000.

Frye has only ever lived in the area besides living in Lincoln for her college years at Southeast Community College and University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Oceanside, Calif. for a little over a year.

Frye has been back in Waverly with her husband Mitchell for the past 12 years raising their three sons Easton, 12, Gage, 10, and Nolan, 7, on an acreage north of Waverly.

“They keep me very busy,” she said.