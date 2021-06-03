Waverly welcomes familiar face as new clerk

WAVERLY – The new city clerk is a familiar face around Waverly.
Megan Frye started as the new city clerk at the beginning of May after previous clerk Cheris Cadwell moved to the treasurer position. Frye said she had already been looking for a new job when she saw the position on Facebook.
“I read about it and thought, I can do that,” Frye said. “That would probably be really good.”
She had previously run a daycare for the last 10 years called Megan’s Miracles in Waverly. Frye grew up on her family’s farm in rural Davey where her parents still live, attending District 145 schools until she graduated from Waverly High School in 2000.
Frye has only ever lived in the area besides living in Lincoln for her college years at Southeast Community College and University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Oceanside, Calif. for a little over a year.
Frye has been back in Waverly with her husband Mitchell for the past 12 years raising their three sons Easton, 12, Gage, 10, and Nolan, 7, on an acreage north of Waverly.
“They keep me very busy,” she said.
Along with spending time with her family, Frye said she enjoys hanging out with friends and watching them play sand volleyball.
Frye was appointed to the clerk position during the May 11 city council meeting receiving a warm welcome from its members.
“Does she have a speech prepared? Just kidding,” Hummel said laughing.
Council Member Andy Cockerill mentioned Frye being a long-time resident and Waverly High School graduate. Council Member Dave Nielson recalled Frye graduating with one of his children from WHS in 2000.
“It’s good to have you back,” Cockerill said.
Frye said so far she likes that the job is different everyday between helping customers, learning about ordinances and policies and other behind the scenes aspects of her job.
“This is a great opportunity for me,” Frye said. “I’m very happy to have this job.”