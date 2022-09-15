Waverly wears down Mount Michael in homecoming victory

WAVERLY- On homecoming night, the Waverly football team was able to steal the show with a shutout of Mount Michael Benedictine 30-0 on Sept. 9. The Vikings wore the Knights down throughout the game, with all their points coming in the second half of action.

The scoring started for Waverly in the third quarter with an eight yard touchdown run from Trey Jackson. Several minutes later, it was Evan Kastens finding the end zone from one yard out. Jonny Martin would make both extra points giving the Vikings a 14-0 lead.

It remained a 14 point lead for Waverly until a minute to go in the third quarter. It was at that time, that the Vikings turned up the heat and scored nine more points.

The first points came with 38.7 seconds left on a safety. It was set up by a blocked punt from Cooper Skrobecki that rolled out of the back of the end zone.

On the ensuing possession, Trey Jackson broke free for a run down to Mount Michael’s 31 yard line. As the clock struck zero in the quarter, Jackson threw a 31 yard pass down the sideline to Sam Schernikau for a score.

An extra point made by Martin gave Waverly a 23-0 edge going to the final frame.

In the last quarter, the Vikings tacked on one more score to their 30 point homecoming victory. It came on a two yard touchdown run from Aden Smith who became the third different Waverly player to rush for a score in the contest.

The Vikings finished the game with 370 yards of total offense and only gave up 99 yards of offense to the Knights. Waverly also had no turnovers in the game, whereas Mount Michael had one that resulted in points.

Completing 13 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown was Jackson and Nolan Maahs had one completion for 32 yards. Hauling in five catches for 77 yards and one score was Schernikau, Skrobecki had 18 receiving yards, picking up 31 yards through the air was Landon Oelke, and Preston Harms had 15 receiving yards and seven rushing yards.

Leading the team with 61 yards on the ground and one touchdown was Aden Smith, Jackson had 56 rushing yards and one score, and Kastens ended up with 53 yards on the ground and found the end zone once. Also reaching double digits in the rushing category was Charlie Johnson with 24 rushing yards.

Pacing the Vikings defense was Harrison with six tackles and one sack. Johnson had seven tackles, Sckrobecki and Garrett Rine had four tackles, and Kemper Reed and Ian Morehead earned two tackles and had one sack apiece.

Waverly will play Eastern Midlands Conference rival Norris on the road at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16. The Titans go into the game with a 1-2 record after defeating Lexington 21-14 in their last game.