Waverly volleyball dominates at home over Bears, Wolves

WAVERLY – The Waverly Volleyball team got to enjoy the amenities of playing at home throughout last week. Taking full advantage of this opportunity, the Class B No. 3 Vikings earned straight set victories over Blair on Sept. 7 and Class B No. 4 Elkhorn North on Sept. 9.
Against the Bears on Tuesday, the Vikings were strong in every facet of the game in sets one and two, picking up 25-9 decisions in both sets. Blair was able to get to double digits in the third but still lost by a final of 25-16 to close the match out.
Nebraska commit Bekka Allick had the most kills in the match with 13, while Jaelyn Dicke also hit double digits in the kill category with 10. Three back of Dicke was Kara Kassebaum with seven kills. Both Hannah Allick and Mady Banitt recorded three kills while Eden Moore had two.
At the service line, Bekka Allick dropped in seven ace serves and Emelia Rourke had three. Finishing with two were Karsen Vanscoy and Joslyn Rice and Hannah Allick had one.
In the block category, Bekka and Hannah Allick tied for the team lead with four, while Banitt and Eden Moore recorded two. Earning one block throughout the match was Kassebaum.
On the defensive side of things, Vanscoy had 13 digs and Joslyn Rice finished with eight. Ending the night with 32 assists was Hannah Allick.
Thursday was the toughest match of the week as Waverly welcomed a highly rated Elkhorn North team to town. They did a good job of not letting the Wolves’ ranking take them out of their game, and they defeated them in set one 25-17.
Set two was a back and forth battle, that saw the two squads knotted at 24-24 late. The Vikings would find a way to win the next two points and won the set 26-24.
Waverly used the momentum from that crucial second set to their advantage, as they cruised to a third set victory by a final of 25-20.
In the biggest game to this point on the year, Bekka Allick showed out with 22 kills. Next was Kassebaum with six kills, Dicke with five, Moore with three, and Hannah Allick with two.
Banitt was the team leader in blocks with seven and right behind her was Kassebaum with six. Earning four blocks on the night was Bekka Allick, Dicke had three, and Hannah Allick and Moore finished with two.
The Vikings as a whole did a very good job of digging the volleyball. Leading the team was Vanscoy with 17 digs, Bekka Allick and Kassebaum had 11, and Rourke and Joslyn Rice ended with ten digs.
Finishing with all the team’s assists except one was Hannah Allick with 36.
Waverly’s schedule didn’t get any easier this week with a matchup with Class B No. 2 Norris at home on Sept. 14. They have another home game against a 5-5 Grand Island Northwest squad on Sept. 16.
