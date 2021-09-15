Waverly volleyball dominates at home over Bears, Wolves

Thursday was the toughest match of the week as Waverly welcomed a highly rated Elkhorn North team to town. They did a good job of not letting the Wolves’ ranking take them out of their game, and they defeated them in set one 25-17.

Set two was a back and forth battle, that saw the two squads knotted at 24-24 late. The Vikings would find a way to win the next two points and won the set 26-24.

Waverly used the momentum from that crucial second set to their advantage, as they cruised to a third set victory by a final of 25-20.

In the biggest game to this point on the year, Bekka Allick showed out with 22 kills. Next was Kassebaum with six kills, Dicke with five, Moore with three, and Hannah Allick with two.

Banitt was the team leader in blocks with seven and right behind her was Kassebaum with six. Earning four blocks on the night was Bekka Allick, Dicke had three, and Hannah Allick and Moore finished with two.

The Vikings as a whole did a very good job of digging the volleyball. Leading the team was Vanscoy with 17 digs, Bekka Allick and Kassebaum had 11, and Rourke and Joslyn Rice ended with ten digs.